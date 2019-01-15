CNH Industrial announces senior leadership change





/EIN News/ -- London, January 15, 2019

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that Pierre Lahutte is stepping down, with immediate effect, as Brand President of IVECO.

The Company thanks Pierre for his leadership of IVECO for the past four and a half years and for his 21 years of service in the Company serving the New Holland Agriculture, IVECO and Heuliez BUS and IVECO brands over this time and wishes him well for the future.

Gerrit Marx, the recently appointed President of CNH Industrial’s Commercial and Speciality Vehicles segment, will assume Pierre Lahutte’s responsibilities.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachment



