Texas State Board of Education Adopts Raz-Plus ELL Texas Edition by Learning A-Z

Proclamation 2019 names Learning A-Z Raz-Plus as a resource for Grades K–5, bringing blended learning curriculum to students statewide



/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning A-Z ® today announced that Raz-Plus® ELL Texas Edition has been included in the Texas State Board of Education 2019 Proclamation Adoption list for English Language Arts and Reading instruction for Grades K–5. Raz-Plus is an award-winning curriculum that offers an extensive collection of digital curriculum resources and tools to help improve the literacy skills of every student, at every level. The Raz-Plus ELL Texas Edition meets the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) as well as the English Language Proficiency Standards (ELPS) required for K–5 literacy curriculum in Texas schools.

The Raz-Plus ELL Texas Edition curriculum is currently being used with great success in thousands of classrooms across Texas. Maria Rosas-Soto, a dual-language teacher in the Ysleta Independent School District in El Paso, said, “I used Raz-Plus and the ELL Edition for guided reading in the classroom and for at-home practice. A lot of my students were beginning ELLs and by the end of the year, they scored Advanced High on the TELPAS test."

“The Texas adoption signals a sea change for content delivery and literacy instruction in Texas schools,” said Patrick Marcotte, president of Learning A-Z. “With the adoption of Raz-Plus ELL Texas Edition, digital curricula and digital content have taken their place alongside traditional print resources to provide core instructional content. We are thrilled to help Texas districts and schools individualize learning and meet the academic needs of students through a blended approach to reading instruction, practice, and assessment.”

A blended learning platform that provides effective teacher-led instruction, developmentally appropriate reading practice, formative assessment, and data-driven reporting, Raz-Plus provides the opportunity for schools and districts to customize their ELA implementations and not be limited to one “static” textbook.

Raz-Plus includes thousands of materials available to teach literacy, with a large online library of leveled books. The ELL Edition supplements Raz-Plus with thousands of resources designed specifically to support English language learners.

A sample of additional product resources includes:

Close Reading Packs and Passages

Comprehension Skill Packs

ELL Leveled Reader Packs

Foundational books with lessons and student activities

Classic novels with lesson plans and supporting student activities

Lesson plans and activities that align to popular trade books.

Raz-Plus strengthens the connection between what is being taught and what students are practicing. It offers resources available in printable, projectable, online, and mobile formats.

To learn more about Raz-Plus ELL Texas Edition, visit https://www.learninga-z.com/site/lp2/texas-instructors/ .

About Learning A–Z

Learning A-Z® is a literacy-focused PreK-6 educational provider of technology-enabled learning solutions. Our products blend traditional teacher-led instruction with robust online resources to make teaching more effective and efficient, practice more accessible and personalized, assessment more strategic and automated, and learning more informed and proactive. Our suite of products includes: Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z™, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Writing A-Z™, and Vocabulary A-Z™. Learning A-Z products are used by more than 7 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group is an award-winning educational technology solutions leader dedicated to helping all students reach their potential through individualized and differentiated instruction. Using a research-based, personalized approach, Cambium Learning Group delivers SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments. These solutions are provided through Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations and a math fact fluency solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional development for teachers), and VKidz Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science). We believe that every student has unlimited potential, that teachers matter, and that data, instruction, and practice are the keys to success in the classroom and beyond.

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com .

Media Contacts

Learning A-Z

Lisa Jabara-May, Vice President, Marketing

lisa.jabara-may@learninga-z.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.