Time for Your Best Self in 2019 with the Y-Lift® and J-Plasma Combo Treatment

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermatology + Plastic Surgery is on the forefront of anti-aging aesthetic care by combining two board certified physicians and two innovative techniques – Y-Lift® and Renuvion ® by J-Plasma. The unique synergy of these treatments offers superior results for men and women who want to look their best without extensive surgery, scarring and downtime.

Dr. Rebecca Novo (left) and Dr. Anita Saluja (right ) at their practice, Dermatology + Plastic Surgery: For Your Best Self.





Performed by dermatologist Dr. Anita Saluja, the Y-Lift® technique is an alternative to dermal fillers or a liquid facelift. The Y-Lift® focuses on two key support structures of the face – the cheekbone and the jawline – and restores volume to naturally lift the skin. Dr. Saluja uses dermal Juvederm fillers to carefully sculpt these areas of the face in a 45 minute procedure. Y-Lift® results last one to three years.

In addition to lifting and sculpting the face with the Y-Lift® technique, Dr. Novo addresses loose skin in the neck area and aging facial skin with the Renuvion® by J-Plasma treatment. The procedure uses a combination of radiofrequency energy and cold helium plasma to gently heat tissues for combined skin tightening and resurfacing benefits. Jowls and wrinkles are also greatly diminished.

Dr. Anita Saluja and Dr. Rebecca Novo are two female specialty physicians who focus on helping their patients create their “Best Self” by combining their expertise through treatments at their practice, Dermatology + Plastic Surgery in Melbourne, Florida. Dr. Saluja is a board-certified Dermatologist and top 1% nationally recognized injector who specializes in preventative and aesthetic skin issues. Dr. Novo is a Plastic Surgeon with extensive training in aesthetic procedures of the face, breasts, and body.

Anti-aging is one of the most common reasons that men and women seek the skill, experience, and philosophy of Dr. Saluja and Dr. Novo. People are now seeking procedures that are less invasive, require minimal downtime and produce natural results. For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Dermatology + Plastic Surgery today at 321.241.1160.

About Dermatology + Plastic Surgery

Led by Dermatologist Anita Saluja, MD, and Plastic Surgeon Rebecca Novo, MD, Dermatology + Plastic Surgery is a modern synergistic practice that provides advanced, personalized cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery treatments to produce natural results that make you look and feel your best self! The office is located at 6559 North Wickham Road, Suite C-105 in Melbourne, Florida.



CONTACTS:

Dr. Anita Saluja | Dr. Rebecca Novo

(321) 241-1160

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/735d5248-c3e2-4a8a-b7c6-c7d86e4b8fe0



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.