ADVA FSP 150 deployed by major financial trading institution to safeguard data across Mexico

ConnectGuard™ Ethernet encryption technology protects mission-critical Carrier Ethernet services

/EIN News/ -- Mexico City, Mexico. January 15, 2019. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that its ADVA FSP 150 with ConnectGuard™ Ethernet encryption technology is being used to safeguard the data of one of Mexico’s largest financial trading institutions. Installed by ADVA’s Elite partner PSS, the secure connectivity solution provides the financial institution with end-to-end encryption across its Layer 2 virtual private network (VPN). It also enables the trading institution to meet the most stringent government regulations regarding financial data protection. ADVA FSP 150 ConnectGuard™ Ethernet requires no additional appliances and offers robust protection with no loss of speed or performance. Certified by MEF CE 2.0 and successfully tested by EANTC labs for encryption and performance functions, the secure connectivity solution provides operational simplicity, scale and maximum security.

“Robust network security is of paramount importance in the financial services sector as the attack surface is getting larger. Wide area networks that transport mission-critical financial services must be protected and all data in motion needs to be encrypted. Our FSP 150 ConnectGuard™ Ethernet encryption technology is highly integrated in end-to-end Carrier Ethernet connectivity services for this major financial trading institution to ensure that transactions are safeguarded from cyberattacks. It protects all traffic at line-rate with negligible latency right at the demarcation point of each site,” said Zeev Draer, VP, global business development, edge solutions, ADVA. “We’re seeing more and more of the world’s most prominent networks turning to our ConnectGuard™ portfolio to protect their data in motion. We’re thrilled that another major customer is leveraging our secure Ethernet technology to ensure the integrity and performance of its mission-critical network.”

Connecting branches and facilities across Mexico, the financial trading institution’s VPN services are now fully protected by ADVA’s FSP 150 edge devices with ultra-secure Layer 2 encryption. ConnectGuard™ Ethernet encrypts Ethernet traffic with line-rate performance for lowest latency and highest throughput. It also comes with none of the complexity or performance cost associated with other data protection techniques. Built on the Advanced Encryption Standard, ConnectGuard™ Ethernet uses cryptographic techniques including dynamic key exchange and hardware tamper protection. It’s built on an enhanced version of MACsec with additional tunneling overlay so that no infrastructure needs to be replaced. In addition to ConnectGuard™ Ethernet security, the ADVA’s FSP 150 product range empowers the network edge with comprehensive service assurance and testing functionality.

“It’s great to see one of Mexico’s most important financial institutions receiving the robust protection and high-performance benefits of ADVA FSP 150 ConnectGuard™ Ethernet. We’re proud that we’ve played a key role in making it possible. Our partnership with ADVA has become crucial to the integrity and success of some of Mexico’s most sensitive networks. There’s simply no better team to turn to for secure Ethernet connectivity that can stand up to the latest cybersecurity threats,” commented Juan Angel Garcia, commercial director, PSS. “What makes ConnectGuard™ Ethernet so compelling is that it’s an incredibly cost-efficient way to ensure robust security. It offers encryption that can easily be rolled out over existing networks. What’s more, with its automated processes, ConnectGuard™ Ethernet minimizes operational cost and is far less complex than alternative security methods.”

Watch this video for more information on ADVA’s ConnectGuard™ solutions: https://youtu.be/zfIKuDqfDoU .

