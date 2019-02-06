Super Middleweights Indiana's Malcolm Jones Battles Michigan's Emmanuel Sanchez in FITE.TV PPV® Main Event on Feb. 16

"Super Brawl" fight night, headlined by Jones and Sanchez, is set for Sat., Feb. 16 on FITE.TV PPV®. The live broadcast kicks off at 7:30pm ET with an explosive undercard leading up to the co-main event featuring rising star flyweight Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy's Super Middleweight Champion Malcolm "UnMerciful" Jones Returns to the Ring for Chin Chek Promotions’ "Super Brawl" Showdown Against Michigan's Emmanuel Sanchez in FITE.TV PPV® Main Event at the Tyndall Armory, 711 N. Pennsylvania Street in Indianapolis, IN 46204.

"Super Brawl" fight night, headlined by the battle between Jones (12-1) and Sanchez (7-11-1), is set for Saturday, February 16 in the FITE.TV PPV® event. The live broadcast kicks off at 7:30pm ET/5:30pm PT with an explosive undercard leading up to the co-main event featuring rising star flyweight Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson.

"Indiana's Malcolm "Unmerciful" Jones just came off a win against Australia's Les Sherrington in December," said Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions, the only consistent pro boxing game in Indianapolis. "It was a cold knockout performance and I predict Jones will take out Emmanuel Sanchez in this Super Brawl."

Jones is currently ranked #18 in the nation as a professional and 6-time Golden Glove Champion. The experiences of Head Trainer Kenny Walker and Coach Ali Khalif give Jones the foundation to take the journey to the top of his division.

"I have known Malcolm since he was a teenager and he is like a son to me," said Walker. "Malcolm has always been focused and dedicated to this sport. Together, we are on the road to a world championship."

Walker, a native of Gary, Indiana, trained Franklin Lawrence. Under the guidance of Walker, Lawrence was ranked #3 in the nation as a professional fighter. "I've worked with and trained multiple Indiana Golden Glove champions."

Walker says, the fight on February 16th is just another step on the road to a world title. Malcolm will be facing a tough opponent.

"Malcolm is stronger, looking very sharp, and his mental focus is second to none," Walker said. "With this fight against Sanchez, we are going to show fight fans why we changed his ring name from "KO" to "Unmerciful".

Ali has been a part of the USA Boxing Inc. for more than 15 years and has trained fighters all over the country. He has trained one world champion who is now on the U.S. Olympic National Team and worked in the corners of greats such as World Champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr.

Ali started training Jones in 2011 while he was still an amateur boxer. "Malcolm developed a smart style of boxing and his nature is to seek and destroy," said Ali.

"Head and body shots will be the key to my success in this next fight," said Jones.

Boxing fans will have an opportunity to meet the fighters and the 2019 Indiana Boxing Hall of Famer Angel Manfredy at the weigh-in on February 15 at 1 p.m. and on fight night on February 16 before the main event. Nicknamed “El Diablo“, Manfredy is well known for his flashy red and white trunks to go along with red socks and devil’s mask which he wore into the ring.

The Puerto Rican-American former boxer has fought in the Junior Welterweight, Lightweight and Junior Lightweight divisions. "I prefer the nickname "Acts 2:38," said Manfredy who converted to Christianity. The Crown Point resident retired in 2004 with a record of 43-8 with 32 KOs.

The "Super Brawl" event ring announcer is B Swift, Indy's radio personality from Hot 96.3. Commentating the fight night are Hosts Kyle Knezevich, a former Golden Gloves boxer, who is currently the producer/host of 107.5FM/1070AM The Fan ESPN Radio Show, "Gloves Off," and Abdullah Johnson, a Golden Gloves champion, who is a three-time silver medalist in the Armed Forces Boxing Championship.

Friday, Feb. 15

Noon OFFICIAL WEIGH IN: OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Free)!

Location: Tyndall Armory

Noon – Media arrival & doors open to the public

Meet and Greet Fighter and 2019 Indiana Boxing Hall of Famer Angel Manfredy

1 p.m. – Weigh-in begins

Official Fight Card Announced*

2 p.m. - Press Conference

Saturday, Feb. 16

6:00 p.m. DOORS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Tickets can be purchased online or at the door)

7:30 p.m. FIRST FIGHT

Location: Tyndall Armory

On-site CREDENTIAL DISTRIBUTION

Fight credentials can be picked up on Saturday, February 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the venue entrance of Tyndall Armory. Proper personal photo ID (Driver's license or passport) is required for credential pick-up. Register for press credentials at info@platinumstarpr.com.

To stream live, download the Fite TV app, the PPV fee is $9.95.

*Fight card subject to change.

Stay up-to-date with Chin Chek and our events visit: www.chinchekpromotions.com, follow us on Twitter: @chinchekpromo Instagram at @chin_chekpromotions, or become a fan on Facebook at:www.facebook.com/chinchekpromotions/

INTERVIEWS, MEDIA CONTACTS and SPONSORSHIP INQUIRIES

Marie Lemelle for Platinum Star PR at m.lemelle@att.net or 213-276-7827.

Indy Boxer Malcolm "KO" Jones in action against Australia's Les "Lock N Load" Sherrington at Chin Chek Promotions "Cold Knockout" Event in December 2018



