“Healing After the Loss of Your Mother: A Grief & Comfort Manual," Offers Hope & Guidance

A compassionate step-by-step grief recovery guidebook. Elaine Mallon, Author

New grief recovery guidebook is also a "how to comfort" manual that illuminates the true scope of grief for those who may want to help but don't know how.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly released self-help grief recovery guidebook, “Healing After the Loss of Your Mother: A Grief & Comfort Manual," by author Elaine Mallon ($14.95, paperback, 9781733538909; $9.99, ebook, 9781733538930), is a personal yet practical look at what to expect and how to get through the grieving process. It is also an invaluable “how to comfort” manual for loved ones who are uncertain about how to support someone through this life-altering event.Mallon's insight into grief comes from the heartbreaking experience of losing her mother suddenly and unexpectedly. Devastated and unprepared for how life-changing and painful processing her death would be, Mallon wrote the book she desperately needed when her own mom died.“We live in a culture that doesn’t really talk about the true scope of grief, especially about how deeply the death of one's mother affects a person,” says Mallon. “Most of us are unprepared when it happens to us. As a society, we’re also generally ill-equipped to know how to provide solace to someone at a time like this, especially if we haven't experienced this kind of loss ourselves. This can often leave the bereaved person feeling very confused, misunderstood and alone.”The book dispels many myths and misconceptions about grief, and provides guidance, comfort and hope. It also offers direction for supporters who might feel awkward or unsure about how to help. “When you see someone suffering, the natural response is to want to do something to ease their pain,” Mallon explains. “But grief isn’t something that can be fixed. It’s something that must be processed.” There are things you can do, while allowing the natural process to unfold.For those hoping to console someone in mourning, the book’s practical information includes:• Understanding the Magnitude of the Loss• Your Role• Be the Definition of Compassion• The Gift of Empathy• Sympathy• Holding Space• Grief is Not a Contest• Practical Help• Physical Comfort• Emotional Support• To Hug or Not to Hug• What to Do / What Not to Say or DoMallon adds, “You don’t need to fully understand or relate to another person’s heartache to be a part of their healing. It only takes a desire to help. By simply learning about the grieving process and how to be there—with compassion and without judgement—you can help someone you care about feel less alone.”Elaine Mallon is an award-winning public relations and marketing veteran who began her professional career in entertainment publicity, and later became Vice President, Media & Corporate Relations at 20th Century Fox Television. In 2016, she established Healing After the Loss of Your Mother – Grief Support, a free online group and sacred space for those seeking comfort & community through their loss."Healing After the Loss of Your Mother: A Grief & Comfort Manual" is available at Amazon.com (paperback and Kindle editions). The eBook version can also be found at Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Wal-Mart and other major online retailers. The book is also listed with IngramSpark, the largest worldwide distributor of print books to major retail chains, independent bookstores, schools and libraries.To buy now, click here: https://www.amazon.com/Healing-After-Loss-Your-Mother/dp/1733538909/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1545410312&sr=8-1&keywords=elaine+mallon+book For more information, please visit: http://www.HealingAfterTheLossOfYourMother.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.