Deputy Secretary Brouillette meets with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Al-Kaabi

DOHA, QATAR – Today, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette met with Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, Saad Al-Kaabi, while in Qatar. The energy leaders had a constructive dialogue about the potential of Qatar’s LNG expansion plans, and the importance of U.S. and Qatari LNG production and cooperation.

Deputy Secretary Brouillette relayed the continued interest of U.S. energy companies to play a role in Qatar’s plans to raise its LNG production from 77 million tonnes per year to 110 million tonnes per year. Al-Kaabi and Brouillette agreed that U.S.-Qatar collaboration in the LNG space would help enhance greater energy security around the world.

