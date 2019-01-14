ESCO Technologies Management Cancels Presentation at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) has cancelled its webcast at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City. Gary Muenster, Executive Vice President & CFO, was scheduled to attend the conference and make a Company presentation but will be unable to attend due to having influenza.
ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, space and process markets worldwide; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries; and, produces custom thermoformed packaging, pulp based packaging, and specialty products for medical and commercial markets. Further information regarding ESCO and its subsidiaries is available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.
SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.
Kate Lowrey, Director of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.