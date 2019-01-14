Fluidigm Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), a leader in mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 7, 2019, after the close of the market.



/EIN News/ -- Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on February 7, 2019, to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and operational progress. A press release outlining the financial results will be publicly distributed before the call.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 556-5248 for domestic callers, or (720) 545-0029 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID 2891608. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.fluidigm.com/events.cfm. The link will not be active until 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET on February 7, 2019.

After the live webcast, the call will be archived on Fluidigm’s Investor Relations page at http://investors.fluidigm.com/. In addition, a telephone replay of the teleconference will be available approximately 90 minutes after the end of the call. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the conference ID number: 2891608. The telephone replay will be available until February 14.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) develops, manufactures, and markets life science analytical and preparatory systems for markets such as mass cytometry, high-throughput genomics, and single-cell genomics. We sell to leading academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies worldwide. Our systems are based on proprietary microfluidics and multiparameter mass cytometry technology and are designed to significantly simplify experimental workflow, increase throughput, and reduce costs while providing excellent data quality. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

We use our website ( www.fluidigm.com ), corporate Twitter account ( @fluidigm ), Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/fluidigm ), and LinkedIn page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation ) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Fluidigm and the Fluidigm logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation.

Contact:

Agnes Lee

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fluidigm Corporation

650 416 7423

agnes.lee@fluidigm.com



