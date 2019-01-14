Home Affairs to investigate Tongaat Cellphone Incident involving Officials

The Department’s policy is quite clear on this matter. The use of cellular phones by front office officials while performing their duties is prohibited.

Officials at front offices are trained to refrain from using such gadgets when they are supposed to be serving citizens and other clients. Accordingly, the Department will investigate the matter, and, as informed by the outcome, appropriate actions will be taken, that may include subjecting the implicated officials to internal disciplinary processes.

“We cannot afford acts of this nature at a time when Home Affairs is battling to reduce unbearable queues to which citizens are subjected, and thus the need for an investigation which should really show our commitment to winning the war against queues at our offices”, said acting Home Affairs Director-General Thulani Mavuso.

The Acting Director-General has instructed the Provincial Manager for KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Cyril Mncwabe, to visit the office and also to conduct an urgent investigation.



