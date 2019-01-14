Diamond CBD Demos CBD Wellness Vending Machine System to over 100,000 Visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Diamond CBD Inc.,wholly owned subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) demonstrated its new CBD Wellness Vending Machine that it plans to roll out in 2019 to an audience of over 100,000 attendees at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Las Vegas, last week. The interactive, high-tech vending machine dispenses a selection of Diamond CBD oils, edibles, and creams. To view the event and the demo, click here.



The state-of-the-art new vending machine was developed with Diamond CBD partner, CloudPay Technologies. The machine uses advanced age verification and cashless payment systems to optimize security of financial transactions and deter potential abuse.

About CES 2019: CES is a three-day event that displays the latest products and services in high tech to a global audience of attendees.. For CES news, visit CES.tech.

/EIN News/ -- About Diamond CBD, Inc. : Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com .

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc .: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products. For more information, please visit the website at www.Potnetworkholding.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations: Marisol Elwell

1-800-915-3060 investor@PotNetworkHolding.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.