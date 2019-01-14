Notice Program spells out options on IAP and ADR Records: My Records, My Choice

Former students at Indian Residential Schools can keep their records private, share them, or preserve them for history.

/EIN News/ -- Full Text of News Release available here



REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indian Residential Schools Adjudication Secretariat has launched a program to alert former students who made claims of abuse at Indian Residential Schools about their options on what happens to the records from their claims.

The Secretariat has set up a new website, www.MyRecordsMyChoice.ca , where claimants can find information about their options.

On September 19, 2027, records of claims made in the Independent Assessment Process (IAP) or the earlier Alternative Dispute Resolution process (ADR) will be destroyed unless claimants ask for a copy for themselves, or choose to share or preserve them.

“We have developed a robust Notice Program that includes, training of Health Support Workers across the country, paid advertising, social media, earned media, and other tools,” said Dan Shapiro, Chief Adjudicator of the Independent Assessment Process. “It is designed to reach Indigenous people in all regions of Canada so that claimants can make an informed choice about what they want to do with their records.”

The Notice Program was developed in consultation with the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit representatives, the Government of Canada, lawyers representing former students and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. The Program has been approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

More than 38,000 former students at Indian Residential Schools submitted claims to the IAP. As of December 31, 2018, 99% of all claims in the IAP have been resolved. Remaining claims are expected to be resolved by 2020.

Twitter: @RecordsChoice

Instagram: @MyRecordsMyChoice

Facebook

Contact: Michael Tansey Senior Communications Consultant, Indian Residential Schools Adjudication Secretariat (819) 934-1444 (613) 851-4587 (cell) michael.tansey@irsad-sapi.gc.ca michael@tancom.ca www.MyRecordsMyChoice.ca www.iap-pei.ca www.nctr.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.