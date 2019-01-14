Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results on January 24, 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for fiscal 2019 second quarter ended on December 31, 2018 on Thursday, January 24, 2019 after the close of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 24, 2019. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q2 FY 2019 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.lantronix.com .

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at www.lantronix.com . A telephonic replay will also be available through February 24, 2019 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 10127701.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.



Lantronix Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

