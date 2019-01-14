There were 17 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,540 in the last 365 days.

ManTech Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 20, 2019

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) will issue its fourth quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings press release after close of market Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern.

/EIN News/ -- Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering passcode 3146346. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website (http://investor.mantech.com). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

ManTech International Corporation

Investor Relations

Judy Bjornaas Stephen Vather
Executive Vice President and CFO Executive Director, Corporate Development
(703) 218-8269 (703) 218-6093
Investor.Relations@ManTech.com Stephen.Vather@ManTech.com

Media
Sue Cushing
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(703) 814-8369
Sue.Cushing@ManTech.com

