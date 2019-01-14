ManTech Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 20, 2019

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) will issue its fourth quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings press release after close of market Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern.

/EIN News/ -- Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering passcode 3146346. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website ( http://investor.mantech.com ). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

About ManTech International Corporation



ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

ManTech-F

ManTech International Corporation

Investor Relations

Judy Bjornaas Stephen Vather Executive Vice President and CFO Executive Director, Corporate Development (703) 218-8269 (703) 218-6093 Investor.Relations@ManTech.com Stephen.Vather@ManTech.com

Media

Sue Cushing

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(703) 814-8369

Sue.Cushing@ManTech.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.