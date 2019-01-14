Canada House Builds on Sales License with Clinic Expansion in Fredericton

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (“Canada House” or the “Company”) (CSE:CHV) is pleased to announce the January 21st opening in Fredericton of its eleventh medical cannabis clinic under its wholly owned subsidiary, Canada House Clinics Inc. (“CHC”). The clinic is located downtown in New Brunswick’s capital city at 140 King Street.



CHC is committed to helping many more Canadians improve their physical and mental health with personalized medical cannabis treatment plans. Each of the CHC locations across Canada offer highly trained nurses working as Cannabinoid Therapy Educators as well as licensed and specially trained Prescribers. The clinics support patients through education, specialized treatment plans, medical documents, licensed producer registration and ongoing support.

“CHC will be opening additional clinics in 2019 in major cities across Canada to supplement its existing network of clinics near military bases,” said Canada House CEO Chris Churchill-Smith. “CHC is committed to those Canadians wanting to discuss cannabinoid therapy in a clinic setting while also providing full telemedicine options.”

The historical placement of CHC clinics near military bases was for the founding mission to help alleviate the suffering of veterans struggling with their operational stress injuries. With a broader cross-section of Canadians coming to CHC locations for years for common to complex medical conditions, Canada House Clinics is committed to opening additional locations in larger urban centers while also continuing to support veterans.

As part of improving access for more Canadians, Canada House will also be relocating its Moncton clinic in February to a more convenient and central location.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House is an experienced, integrated medical cannabis company providing patient-specific cannabinoid therapy products and services through its clinics and licensed producer. Canada House is the parent company of Canada House Clinics Inc., Knalysis Technologies and Abba Medix Corp. For more information, please visit www.canadahouse.ca or www.sedar.com.

