Nash Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Pre-Clinical Results From a Second Study for Chronic Kidney Disease as well as 2 Additional Lead Targets

New target Showed Synergy When Combined With Leading Drug Therapy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nash Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Breathtec Biomedical Inc. (CSE: BTH) (CNSX: BTH) (FRANKFURT: BTI) (OTCQB: BTHCF) (the “Company” or “Nash Pharma”) is pleased to announce that in a new recent in vivo animal study for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), the activity of NP-135 was confirmed, and two additional compounds, NP-160 and NP-251 were identified as new lead compounds in a unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) mouse model of kidney fibrosis.



Data from this study demonstrated that clinically relevant doses resulted in statistically significant improvements in the reduction in fibrosis in the UUO model as measured by Sirius Red staining over untreated controls:

Telmisartan (3mg/kg), a positive control, reduced fibrosis by 32.6% (p<0.001)

Cenicriviroc (40 mg/kg) a CCR2/5 chemokine receptor antagonist with reported anti-fibrotic activity, reduced fibrosis by 31.9% (p=0.00032).

NP-135 (200 mg/kg) reduced fibrosis by 52.1% (p<0.000001). In addition, the mass of the fibrotic kidney was lower than the negative control (i.e. closer to normal, p=0.016).

NP-160 (40 mg/kg) reduced fibrosis by 57.6% (p <0.000001). NP-160 was also previously reported to be anti-fibrotic in a mouse model of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

NP-251 (90 mg/kg) reduced fibrosis by 50.6% (p<0.000001) with evidence of slight synergy (54.2% reduction in fibrosis, p<0.000001) when a low dose (30 mg/kg, 20.8% reduction in fibrosis, p>0.05) was combined with the same dose of Telmisartan (3mg/kg). In addition, the mass of the fibrotic kidney was lower than the negative control (p<0.001).

“This additional study not only validated our original discovery of NP-135 but has also identified NP-160 and NP-251 as additional leads for the treatment of CKD”, said Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Nash Pharma. “We look forward to updating the market with additional information on these and other compounds shortly”

About Chronic Kidney Disease (“CKD”)

CKD is a condition in which the kidneys are damaged or cannot filter blood as well as healthy kidneys, often as a result of fibrosis. Because of this, excess fluid and waste from the blood remain in the body and may cause other health problems.



The global market for CKD drugs continues to proliferate at a significant pace, driven by the increasing number of CKD patients and the growing need of novel treatments to improve patients’ quality of life. The global CKD drug market stood at US$11.5 Billion in 2015. Burgeoning at a CAGR of 3.60% between 2016 and 2024, the market’s opportunity is expected to reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of 2024.

About Nash Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nash Pharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Breathtec Biomedical Inc. Nash Pharma is a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company focused on drug repurposing in the areas of non–alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic kidney disease (CKD) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Drug repurposing is the process of discovering new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. Repurposing offers several benefits over traditional drug development including a reduction in investment and risk, shorter research periods and a longer active patent life.

