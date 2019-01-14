Rubicon Project to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI), the Global Exchange for advertising, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 after the market close on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.



Live conference call Toll free number: (844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 902-6511 (for international callers) Passcode: Ask to join the Rubicon Project conference call Simultaneous audio webcast http://investor.rubiconproject.com , under “Events and Presentations” Conference call replay Toll Free number: (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) Passcode: 10127783 Webcast link: http://investor.rubiconproject.com , under “Events and Presentations”

/EIN News/ -- About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project is one of the world’s largest advertising exchanges. The company helps websites and apps thrive by giving them tools and expertise to sell ads easily and safely. In addition, the world's leading agencies and brands rely on Rubicon Project’s technology to execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is an independent, publicly traded company (NYSE:RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Contacts

For Rubicon Project



Investor Relations:

Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003

nkormeluk@rubiconproject.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.