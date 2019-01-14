IMI Global and Where Food Comes From Announce Full Activities Schedule for Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans January 30 – February 1, 2019

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMI Global and Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced a full schedule of Company events at the upcoming Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans, LA, on January 30 through February 1, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- The Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA (National Cattlemen’s Beef Association) Trade Show is agriculture’s premier event where the industry comes together to get down to business for the cattle industry. The 2019 event will be one of the largest on record, with more than 9,000 cattlemen and women gathering for two and a half days of education, networking, and business.

The IMI Global division of Where Food Comes From is the largest provider of verifications and traceability solutions for the cattle industry with more than 10,000 ranch, feed yard and processor customers nationwide. IMI Global and WFCF personnel will be speaking and holding educational panels and presentations throughout the event covering a wide range of topics impacting players at all levels of the cattle industry. Some of these events will include and be co-sponsored by Company partners such as Tyson and Creekstone Farms. In addition, IMI Global and WFCF will be hosting coffee, lunch and happy hour events over the course of the event. To view a detailed schedule of events, go to http://imiglobal.com/index.html .

“We have an outstanding lineup of speakers and presentations covering the latest programs and technologies impacting the beef supply chain,” said John Saunders, CEO of Where Food Comes From, Inc. “We encourage attendees to stop by the IMI Global / Where Food Comes From booth to interact with our team members and to sit in on some of the many educational events we have planned.”

Following is a list of presenters:

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company’s products and services on the marketplace, are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov .

