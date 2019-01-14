The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network Announces The 2019 Young Investigator Awards

Grant Announcement: Bladder Cancer Research

/EIN News/ -- Bethesda, Maryland, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) is pleased to announce our 2019 Young Investigator Awards (YIA), to support the development of outstanding, early career research scientists and clinical cancer research investigators who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the understanding and treatment of bladder cancer.



To submit, the applicant must be within six years following completion of a professional degree such as MD, PhD, MD-PhD, MPH, or equivalent or clinical training such as residency or fellowship.



Two 2019 Young Investigator Awards (YIA) will be granted to investigators working in basic, translational, clinical, epidemiologic, bioengineering or any other field, and who are working in a research environment capable of supporting transformational bladder cancer research.



For the second year, BCAN is designating an additional YIA for Patient-Centered Clinical Research. To compete for this award, investigators must be working in a research environment capable of supporting transformational patient-oriented clinical bladder cancer research (e.g. studies of access to care, quality of care, quality of life, health disparities, and patient-centered outcomes research).



"Supporting early career investigators with the YIA and Patient-Centered Clinical Research YIA has been a priority since the beginning of BCAN," notes Andrea Maddox-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of BCAN. "It is a core part of BCAN's mission to support the science that makes a difference in the lives of patients and their families."



Interested applicants must submit a Research Proposal by 5:00 PM (ET) on Monday, February 25, 2019. Please view the full 2019 YIA award guidelines for eligibility, and application requirements:



2019 Young Investigator Awards





About the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network



The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network’s (BCAN) mission is to increase public awareness about bladder cancer, advance bladder cancer research, and provide educational and support services for the bladder cancer community.



BCAN serves as the leading voice for bladder cancer in the U.S., providing resources to not only those diagnosed with the disease but their families, caregivers and the medical community united in support of people touched by the disease. BCAN promotes and funds collaborative and cutting-edge research programs, providing critical patient support and education services.



Each year, BCAN provides thousands of patients, caregivers, and the medical community with the educational resources and support services they need to navigate their bladder cancer journey. BCAN works collaboratively with the medical and research professionals dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of bladder cancer and empowers the patient community by allowing them to share experiences with others, and to participate in building awareness of the need for a cure. For more information go to www.bcan.org or call 1-888-901-BCAN (2226).

Robert Shalett, Director of Communications Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network 301-215-9099 rshalett@bcan.org



