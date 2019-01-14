Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on innovation in Canada coming Tuesday, Jan. 15

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Jan. 15, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on innovation in Canada.



/EIN News/ -- Innovation in Canada: An Assessment of Recent Experience spotlights how Canada’s innovation performance measures up to the United States and other developed countries, and assesses whether programs by successive federal governments—including the current government's plans—to foster innovation have worked.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

