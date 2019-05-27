"Unreported" author Veera Mahajan, Photo Credit: Michael Cimorelli

The Self-Help Manual to Escaping Domestic Abuse: "Unreported: Learning to Live Free" author Veera Mahajan reveals what she would have told herself as a victim

Letting abuse happen once gives permission for them to do it the next time, and then again and again. I needed to put a stop to it when it started.” — Veera Mahajan, author; "Unreported: Learning to Live Free"

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veera Mahajan; Author, "Unreported, Learning to Live Free"

One of the worst things a human being can suffer, is to be terrorized in their own home; a place where for most, is a location of peace, safety, and comfort. For the person living with an abuser, their home can become as a living hell. Veera Mahajan lived with such abuse, for years. One day, she found the strength to get out, and go from victim--to victor.

Former publisher of the "Malibu Chronicle," licensed Arbitrator, actress, producer, and domestic violence counselor; Veera Mahajan interviewed numerous women and men for her book "Unreported," who survived abuse--and escaped. A must-read and a must-have for anyone living with domestic violence, or who are seeking to save others living with it; the book "Unreported" is at the top of the list for a growing number of counselors, churches, and schools, among more.

Unlike many books on domestic violence, The Self-Help Manual to Escaping Domestic Abuse, "Unreported: Learning to LIve Free" is a self-help manual to survival for the reader.

--First, it gently helps enable the reader to “recognize and confront” the abusive situation they are in, that they may be in denial of.

--Secondly, it teaches the reader that something can be done to free themselves from their abuse, offering them real hope.

--Thirdly, "Unreported" educates readers on how to be free from domestic violence, with steps on how to actually leave the situtation in the safest way possible.

Target Audience: Teachers, Schools, Faculty, Universities, Marriage and Family Counselors, Domestic Abuse Groups, hospitals, churches, emotional, sexual, and physical abuse survivors and more, all greatly benefit from "Unreported," many of whom are currently using the book in their teachings.

The Self-Help Manual to Escaping Domestic Abuse: "Unreported: Learning to Live Free" author Veera Mahajan reveals what she would have told herself as a victim, when asked if she could go back in time and tell herself the best advice she could give herself, when she was in an abusive marriage. She states, "I would take a stand and stop the first time someone was abusive to me and not let it go any further than that. I needed to believe that I deserved better, but I was never taught that. No one ever taught me that I was supposed to be respected all the time. Now I know. I wish I knew it then. I hated being hurt, and asked not be hurt, but I never knew that it was my job to make sure that no one is disrespectful to me--ever. Not even once. Letting it happen once gives permission for them to do it the next time, and then again and again. I needed to put a stop to it when it started."

Veera Mahajan states of the popularity of the book, when people read it, "It is very fulfilling really. I hope I am doing something good to help someone get out of a difficult and especially an abusive situation. When I hear that my book has helped someone see light and has helped them make the hard decision to escape, it makes my work worthwhile. It encourages me to keep doing more."

Title: Unreported

Subtitle: Learning to L.I.V.E. Free

Author: Veera Mahajan

Credentials: Master’s Degree; Pepperdine University, Malibu, CA, Dispute Resolution Certificate; Pepperdine School of Law, Licensed Mediator, Founding Publisher, "The Malibu Chronicle"

Category: Self Help / Educational: Family / Abuse / Inspirational, Language: English

Pages: 107, Weight: 6.9 ounces

Size: 8” tall by 5” wide

Binding: perfect bound, Professionally Edited: Yes

Body: 70 pound, Cover: 110 pound

Typeface: Size: 10 point, Font: Arial, Spacing: double-spaced, Margins: 1” all sides

Cover: softcover, glossy color, 4 over 4, full bleed

ISBN: 13: 978-1530826315 ISBN-10: 1530826314

Current Distribution: Amazon, Barnes and Noble, various brick and mortar bookstores

Suggested Price: (negotiable with select publishers / distributors): $14.99

Author Rights: Author owns all

Publisher: Malibu Chronicle Publishing

Testimonials:

“I highly recommend this brilliantly written book to you all. I think that it is very important for us all” –Louis Gossett Jr; Oscar Winning Actor

“Any professional reaching out to men, women, and children to end abuse or prevent it, should have this book on hand as a ready resource.” –Susan Hardie, RN, Ph.D., Former President, California Professional Society on the Abuse of Children

Visit: https://unreportedthebook.com/

Veera Mahajan Official LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/veera-mahajan-a1746325/

Listen to the exclusive interview with Veera Mahajan here below: https://newsblaze.com/usnews/personal-development/improve-self-esteem-unreported-author-veera-mahajan_148766/

Order Veera’s book through Amazon here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01E9ZB29Y?ref_=k4w_oembed_R6W5kIutcbgrUB&tag=kpembed-20&linkCode=kpd



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.