Vallejo, California Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2019 Directory

VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vallejo, California dentist , Dr. Nazila T. Edalati has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Edalati practices Cosmetic & Family Dentistry at 475 Redwood Street in Vallejo, serving patients in Vallejo and the Bay Area in California.Services include: Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Implants, Veneers, Metal-Free Crowns, White Fillings, Periodontal (Gum)Treatment, Root Canals, Extractions and Oral Cancer Screening.Dr. Edalati received her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD) from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston. She has been honored with many other awards, including selection to America's Best Dentists in 2016, received the Woman of the Year in Healthcare award in 2009. Dr. Edalati has had an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau for 6 consecutive years and was ranked #1 among 81 dentists in her town by RateMDs.com.Dr. Edalati is a member of the American Dental Association and California Dental Association. For the past 10 years, she has provided pro bono services overseas in several areas, including remote villages of India.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Nazila T. Edalati, DDS directly at 707-643-1714.The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.



