How to Achieve and Maintain a Positive Mental Attitude? Author Veera Mahajan Explains

"Unreported: Learning to LIVE Free" Author Veera Mahajan Reveals How to Achieve and Maintain a Positive Mental Attitude, and How to Get Self-Discipline

If you are constantly getting bad results from the doing the same thing over and over, you have to stop being merely "optimistic," and be "realistic.” — Veera Mahajan, author; "UNREPORTED: Learning to LIVE free"

Veera did an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Sentinel recently, and the following is the second part of an excerpt of that highly valuable, important and educational discussion, concerning how to improve one's life through self-esteem, and a positive mental attitude.

Veera Mahajan; Exclusive Interview, Courtesy of The Hollywood Sentinel:

Hollywood Sentinel: You have stated that love is stronger thank hate. Please explain further why this is?

Veera Mahajan: It all starts with how much you love yourself. Since our childhood, we are taught to be nice to others and love others. Most of us are not taught or encouraged to love ourselves. Most of us never learned self care. Since the very beginning, we are made to feel bad about taking care of ourselves. We are told it is selfish if we think about our own happiness. So we learn to take care of other people and when we don’t get the care back, we start building resentment. We expect people we care about to care about us and when we don’t get it, we are disappointed and hate it. Hate makes us fight and be mean to each other. If we teach our children to love themselves, they will have better expectations from their relationships. We expect less than respect because we don’t love ourselves enough to believe that we deserve the best.

Hollywood Sentinel: That's powerful. What is the best way to get self-discipline?

Veera: The best way to get self-discipline is having a positive goal. Once you make a goal, it helps to make a plan and steps of how you are going to reach that goal. Have a ledger of constant positive growth steps you have taken to achieve the goal.

Losing Weight

For example; if the goal is to lose excess weight, you have to have a clear final weight goal. Come up with a plan for workout and healthy meals including foods and times. Then try to stick to the plan. If you make a mistake, it may take a few mess-ups before you can stick to the plan, but don’t give up. Keep an eye on the goal. It helps to have a visual reminder, like keeping a skinny picture of yourself or someone else you would like to look like when you reach the goal. Periodically weigh yourself to make sure you are staying on track and not going too far off the goal in the opposite direction. Don’t buy clothes in bigger sizes. Be uncomfortable in smaller clothes till you fit in them comfortably. When you reach your mark; Hooray! You stayed disciplined and you attained your goal.

Hollywood Sentinel: That's great. do you feel it is always important to be optimistic? Why or why not?

Veera: It is definitely important to be optimistic most of the time. When you or anyone is working hard and smart towards any goal and you have setbacks on the way, it is good to stay optimistic and not give up. You learn from your mistake of what not to do, and what to do next time until you reach your goal.

But, if you are constantly getting bad results from doing the same thing over and over, you have to stop being merely "optimistic," and be "realistic," and realize that "doing the same things in the same way and expecting different result is insanity," and find something else to do. Just like living with an abuser, who keeps promising to try and be better next time, buys another time for them to keep hurting you, you need to stop being simply "optimistic," see things for what they are, and make the change.

Hollywood Sentinel: I love it. What is the best way to achieve and maintain a positive mental attitude?

Veera: A healthy mind, and a healthy body! Taking care of your physical health by regular workout's and maintaining healthy eating habits will make you feel better about yourself. Feeling good about yourself is very important for making sure you respect yourself in all aspects of your life, whether it is in business or personal situations. Taking care of your physical self lets you see the positive results. Once you learn that positive things happen with healthy habits, it teaches you to build a healthy and positive attitude towards everything else you do in life. So, I think to maintain a positive attitude; maintain a healthy body. It takes a positive self-image and positive mental attitude to maintain good physical health.

