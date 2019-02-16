National Emergency Declared on Trump's Body Fat by "Breaking Barbi" Star Vera VanGuard

"Breaking Barbi," Official Movie Poster; directed by Edward G Negron

President Trump Receives Order to "Lose the Fat" From "Breaking Barbi" Star Vera VanGuard, who says Trump's Fast Food Favorites Just Might Kill Him

Hollywood's Natural Olympia Bikini Bodybuilding Champion Vera VanGuard; has challenged President Trump to Lose 50 Pounds of Bad Fat.” — Breaking Barbi: Press Department

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood's most well known Natural Olympia Bikini Bodybuilding Champion; Vera VanGuard, has declared a National Emergency concerning Trump's Body Fat; challenging Trump to Lose 50 Pounds of Bad Fat, which she says, is going to his face, belly, and butt. The star of the new feature film "Breaking Barbi," Vera VanGuard warns that Trump's fast-food favorites of greasy KFC, McDonald's, and more, just might kill him; prematurely ending his administration. "He needs to forget the wall and work his butt with some serious squats," Vera says. He will hurt, but he'll love me for it in the end!"

About Vera VanGuard: Writer / Producer

The 2017 Natural Olympia Bikini Bodybuilding Champion; actress and model Vera VanGuard is a multi–award winning cosplayer, writer, filmmaker, stunt-woman, and musician. "President Trump gets teased about his hand size," Vera says, "So I appreciate we already have some things in common!" Vera is a child-sized hand-model with over 400 commercials credits to her name.

A writer of cross-genre comedy features, Vera has additionally won awards including People's Choice Telly for her web-series "The Building of Good and Evil," and her award winning first feature film "SafeHouse," distributed through Amazon Video. Also known for starring as Selena Ravenvox in three seasons of the web-series "Goth Girl," Vera is also--unlike her character in her new film "Breaking Barbi;" an expert hiker.

About the Director of "Breaking Barbi"

Edward G. Negron serves as the Writer and Director of "Breaking Barbi" along-side Vera VanGuard. As a Writer, Director, Producer, and Editor; Edwards projects include a Silver Telly Award Winning 10 webisode mini series, a music video for a UK and US Billboard chart topping artist, and promos for Comedy Central among more.

"Breaking Barbi" Partial Cast List:

Kyle Clarke as "Jake," is an actor and producer known for The Exchange, Playing with Dolls: Havoc (2017) and Hog's Tooth (2014) among more.

Jenna Sativa, starring as the sexy "Agent "J," was the 2017 Penthouse Pet of the Year.

Amy Johnston as "Jessica," is known for her work on Deadpool (2016), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Suicide Squad (2016) among more.

Paul Logan as "Agent Kenneth Radcliff," is an accomplished actor, producer, martial artist, and writer known for "The Horde, and "Edge of Madness."

Valerie Perez as "Double Agent Vicki," is known for starring in series such as the Adventures of Paula Peril and Universal Dead on Amazon as well as various shows for The Nerdist and Stan Lee’s World of Heroes.

Jed Rowan as "Agent Mahoney," is an established writer and actor.

Angelyne; playing herself, is a celebrity model, singer, and actress, known for her trademark Pink Corvette and hundreds of billboards seen in a myriad of films and TV.

About "Breaking Barbi"

A slapstick comedy caper, in the spirit of John Waters and Monty Python, "Breaking Barbi" serves--beneath it's silly, comedic facade--as a social commentary on some of the absurd aspects of celebrity, and of a cultural addiction to smart phones.

Breaking Barbi: Stop The Selfies, Save The World!

A Tinder date gone astray leaves famous fitness selfie queen; Barbi, lost in the wilderness trying to survive despite Homeland Security, alien death rays and zero cell service.

Breaking Barbi: Synopsis:

Her name is Barbi; the sexy, world-famous selfie queen who refuses to be seen with any guy with less than 100,000 social media followers. Lusting after a young stud's hot body; Barbi's Tinder dream-date turns disastrous when she accidentally makes him plunge to his death, and she becomes fatefully lost in the wilderness. Without cell phone service, the clueless star eases her cell phone addiction by snapping selfies, as she tries to plot her way back to civilization--Hollywood. Not your average ditzy blonde, the sexy fitness selfie queen misses not only the beauty of nature, but a massive alien mothership shooting down a Homeland Security aircraft.

As surviving agents counter-attack to protect their top secret mission, Barbi meets Agent Radcliffe; Earth’s final hope. Through a series of misadventures, Barbi realizes that she must change her ways to become a better person. Facing her fear of losing fame, she dares to save the world from a fatal alien invasion.

With surviving Homeland Security agents scrambling to her defense; Barbi--still oblivious to the impeding doom of an alien invasion, goes through a series of slapstick misadventures. From wild animal attacks, to waking up with a sore butt, and apparently married to three touchy-feely Grey Tracer Aliens, Barbi has one last chance to escape, when she falls into the arms of Agent Kenny Radcliffe. Telling her how to escape, she is however still distracted by yet another one of her steamy daydreams about the chiseled hunk.

Well aware that her fame and glory days are over, Barbi runs into her sultry, selfie-queen rival who utterly destroys her delusions. Devastated, and with nothing left to live for, Barbi bumps back into Kenny; injured from hand-to-hand combat, and now caught in an alien death-ray. Escaping, she realizes she needs to honestly be the person she posts those inspirational quotes about. Barbi returns to the alien scene, grabs Agent Radcliffe’s weapon, and blows the mothership away. Impressed with her feat of bravery, Kenny offers her a job working in his top-secret government branch. Flattered, Barbi bravely accepts the challenge. Her new identity as "Agent Ronin" is born.

You Could Win a Workout Date with the Star!

Order and Watch the Movie, and then Visit "Breaking Barbi" on Instagram and FB below to learn how you can have a chance to win a "Barbi Booty Workout Session" with "Breaking Barbi" Star Vera VanGuard in person in LA! Or, a chance to win an official "Breaking Barbi" on-camera prop! Visit the Official "Breaking Barbi" Instagram and FB below for further details.

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breaking_barbi/ IG: @breaking_barbi

Official Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/breakingbarbi

Official Website: www.breakingbarbi.com

Order "Breaking Barbi" here:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/2BDann5

iTunes: https://apple.co/2X62G1K

Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Breaking-Barbi-DVD/995660313

Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/breaking-barbi-dvd-2019/34498619.p?skuId=34498619

Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/dvd-breaking-barbi/33544202?ean=0810162039028

Movies Unlimited: https://www.moviesunlimited.com/breaking-barbi/810162039028

CD Universe: https://www.cduniverse.com/productinfo.asp…

DVD Planet: https://www.deepdiscount.com/breaking-barbi/810162039028

Breaking Barbi: Official Trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.