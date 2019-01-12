Cogeco Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Inc. (“Cogeco”) (TSX: CGO) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco listed in the Corporation’s Information Circular dated November 16, 2018 was elected as director of Cogeco during its Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting held on January 11, 2019 in Montréal, Québec (the “Meeting”).

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Withhold % Withhold Louis Audet Elected 42,741,499 99.24 328,415 0.76 Mary- Ann Bell Elected 42,886,637 99.57 183,277 0.43 James C. Cherry Elected 43,006,050 99.85 63,864 0.15 Samih Elhage Elected 43,066,601 99.99 3,313 0.01 Philippe Jetté Elected 43,065,906 99.99 4,008 0.01 Normand Legault Elected 43,062,686 99.98 7,228 0.02 David McAusland Elected 42,952,389 99.73 117,525 0.27

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR’s website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

About Cogeco Inc.

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida). Through Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), by way of its 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Source:

Christian Jolivet

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Cogeco Inc.

514-764-4700

Information:

Marie-Hélène Labrie

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications

Cogeco Inc.

514-764-4700

