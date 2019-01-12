Cogeco Communications Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During Its annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Cogeco Communications Inc. (“Cogeco Communications”) (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation’s Information Circular dated November 16, 2018 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its annual and Special Shareholders’ meeting held on January 11, 2019 in Montréal, Québec (the “Meeting”).﻿



Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Withhold

% Withhold Colleen Abdoulah Elected 174,803,010 99.90 167,930 0.10 Louis Audet Elected 173,061,690 98.91 1,909,250 1.09 James C. Cherry Elected 174,703,311 99.85 267,629 0.15 Patricia Curadeau-Grou Elected 173,850,359 99.36 1,120,581 0.64 Pippa Dunn Elected 174,802,407 99.90 168,533 0.10 Joanne Ferstman Elected 173,112,274 98.94 1,858,666 1.06 Lib Gibson Elected 174,571,362 99.77 399,578 0.23 Philippe Jetté Elected 174,635,978 99.81 334,962 0.19 David McAusland Elected 172,519,001 98.60 2,451,939 1.40 Carole J. Salomon Elected 174,636,562 99.81 334,378 0.19

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR’s website ( www.sedar.com .) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). Cogeco Communications Inc. provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Through its subsidiary Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), by way of its 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Cogeco Communications Inc.’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

SOURCE:

Christian Jolivet

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Cogeco Communications Inc.

514-764-4700

INFORMATION:

Marie-Hélène Labrie

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

514-764-4700

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.