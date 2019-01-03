Click on Detroit: UAW holds ‘vigil for our families’ at Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant
DETROIT – It’s a somber holiday season for the thousands of General Motors workers who could possibly lose their jobs.
There is expected to be 664 job cuts at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant. Thursday afternoon a crowd gathered for what the UAW called a “vigil for our families.”
