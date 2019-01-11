I.D. Systems to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2019

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY), a leading provider of enterprise asset management and Industrial Internet of Things technology, will be presenting at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference. The conference is being held on January 15-16, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.



/EIN News/ -- I.D. Systems management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 16th. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with I.D. Systems management, please contact Liolios at (949) 574-3860.

About I.D. Systems

Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with subsidiaries in Texas, Florida, Germany, and the United Kingdom, I.D. Systems is a leading global provider of wireless M2M and IoT solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial vehicles, rental cars, trailers, containers, and cargo. The Company’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability.

I.D. Systems Contact

Ned Mavrommatis, CFO

ned@id-systems.com

(201) 996-9000

Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Liolios

IDSY@liolios.com

(949) 574-3860



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.