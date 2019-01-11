Iconic Brands Forms New Subsidiary Hempology Inc. / Defines Business Strategy for 2019

/EIN News/ -- AMITYVILLE, NY, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) is pleased to announce that the company has formed a new wholly owned subsidiary, Hempology Inc., which will be in the business of creating products infused with Hemp and CBD as allowed by current law, and rules of the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. We will be working closely with our manufacturing partner on these new and unique formulas and the company will be putting up a new website specific to Hempology. Additional information will be forthcoming.



Further, the company has identified four key opportunities which will be the focus of our 2019 initiatives:

1. Celebrity Branded Products - Iconic will continue its historic model of developing products with and for Celebrity clients. We plan to further add to our already successful Bellissma Product Line by entering into joint ventures with some of the most successful talent agencies in the world. We also have a new celebrity product line under development, which we will announce upon completion of our initial product approval and finalized contracts.

2. Private Label Brand Development - Iconic is currently under contract with United Spirits Inc., in developing its first line of products for a global restaurant chain. It will be a prime objective in 2019 for Iconic to contract with numerous other well-known restaurant chains to develop private label product. Management has already had several meetings with potential clients, which the company is highly confident will result in additional contracts.

3. Hempology Inc - A new division which is developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD. This division will also explore opportunities in the Hemp, CBD and even cannabis markets not specifically related to alcohol.

4. Merger/Acquisition Opportunity - Lastly the company is active in talks with several potential merger and/or acquisition candidates. Management is desirous of acquiring accretive revenue generating operations that are synergistic with the model as set forth. While there can be no guarantee that these talks will result in a transaction, it is certainly the intent.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.comand Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com. Iconic Brands is a developer of Private Label Spirits for Established Chains and Brands both domestically and Internationally as well under the newly formed subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD.

Please visit our website and follow us on twitter @BellissimabyCB and on Instagram @BellissimaProsecco: View Christie’s appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; www.bellissimaprosecco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Iconic Brands, Inc.: Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com



