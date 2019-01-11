Ragnarok M: Eternal Love launches in 43 countries across North America, South America and Oceania

Seoul, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Korean games developer Gravity Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) today announced that its US-based subsidiary Gravity Interactive, Inc. officially launched its hugely popular Mobile MMORPG Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in 43 new countries across North America, South America, and Oceania on. Wednesday, 9 January 2019.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love set to take three new continents by storm, following phenomenal success in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

The launch gives the game complete global coverage, adding the Americas, Australia, Brazil and Canada to its existing territories of China, Taiwan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

Having built an outstanding track record with previous launches, expectations are justifiably high for Ragnarok M: Eternal Love’s performance in North America, South America and Oceania.

The game achieved a staggering 1.7 million pre-orders across these three continents, thereby already hinting at a massive success prior to launch.

With broad and deep experience servicing overseas markets, Gravity is looking forward to providing an enjoyable and stable game environment in North America, South America and Oceania.

[Notification] Gravity realized that certain previous press releases, which were released from September to November 2018 incorrectly stated the listing as the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NasdaqCM"). We apologize making you misunderstand. Gravity has been listed on the NASDAQ Global Market since 28 August 2018.

Official Facebook page link: https://www.facebook.com/PlayRagnarokMGlobal/

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and currently offered in 81 markets and territories. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe", "project," or "continue" or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements are valid only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Sang Eun Sung

IR Manager

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.