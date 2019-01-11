Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family

New powertrain option offers expanded range and power

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan today unveiled the Nissan LEAF e+, further broadening the appeal of the world’s best-selling electric car*1 by offering a new powertrain with additional power and range.



The new 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ has a 62 kWh battery pack and an EPA-estimated range of up to 226 miles. Sales in the U.S. are expected to begin in spring 2019.





The “e+” refers to the increased energy density of the model’s 62 kWh battery pack and the higher output of its powertrain. The new powertrain adds to the car’s range by approximately 50 percent, with EPA-estimated range of up to 226 miles, ensuring that there’s a Nissan LEAF to meet the driving needs of a wider range of customers.

“The new Nissan LEAF e+ offers all of the style, convenience and electric vehicle benefits that have helped make LEAF the best-selling electric vehicle in the world, plus even more driving excitement, range, power and choice,” said Denis Le Vot, senior vice president and chairman, Nissan North America. “Customers now have a selection of powertrains and models to best suit their driving needs.”

The LEAF e+ will be sold under the LEAF PLUS Series in the US and Canada, with each trim level receiving its own designation of S PLUS, SV PLUS and SL PLUS. Globally, the vehicle will be referred to as the Nissan LEAF e+.

More than 380,000 Nissan LEAF vehicles have been sold globally since the 100 percent electric model first went on sale in 2010, with over 128,000 sold in the US. Equipped with advanced technologies including ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving system and e-Pedal mode for one-pedal driving, the LEAF embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

“Nissan Intelligent Mobility is at the core of everything we do and the new Nissan LEAF e+ takes this vision even further,” Le Vot continued. “EV’s will play a significant part in our product lineup as we move forward and will lead the way to providing an efficient and sustainable future for the world.”

Having pioneered mass-market electric cars with the LEAF, Nissan is continuing to promote alternative vehicle transportation. The LEAF family of cars plays a vital role in Nissan’s efforts to integrate electric vehicles and energy systems into customer’s lives – creating an “EV ecosystem.” Among these efforts is Nissan Energy, the company’s initiative for its electric vehicles to easily connect with energy systems to charge their batteries, power homes and businesses, or feed energy back to power grids, as well as new efforts to reuse batteries.*2

The Nissan LEAF PLUS Series is scheduled to join the LEAF at Nissan dealerships in Japan in January 2019. U.S. sales are expected to begin in spring 2019 and European sales to commence in mid-2019.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility

The Nissan LEAF e+ represents a step forward in each of the three key areas of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision: Intelligent Power, Intelligent Driving and Intelligent Integration.

Nissan Intelligent Power: increased range and performance



The Nissan LEAF e+ features a new version of the LEAF’s revolutionary electric powertrain, delivering excellent energy efficiency and robust torque and power output. While the current LEAF meets the needs of many customers with its driving range of EPA-estimated 150 miles, the LEAF e+ offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 226 miles, allowing customers the ability to do more between charges.*3



The high-capacity battery and more powerful, 160 kW motor in the LEAF e+ combine to produce 45 percent more power and 250 lb-ft (340 Nm) of torque, enabling faster acceleration when driving at high speeds. Accelerating from 50 mph (80 kph) to 75 mph (120 kph) is nearly 13 percent quicker. This allows the LEAF e+ to confidently pass slower-moving vehicles, exit corners faster and more seamlessly, and merge easily with fast-moving traffic. The top speed has increased by approximately 10 percent for comfortable cruising.



Thanks to the available new 70 kW (100 kW peak) Quick Charging system, the 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ can charge more efficiently than ever.*3 Based on early testing, Nissan LEAF e+ owners can expect similar charging times when hooked up to a 100 kW charger as current LEAF owners do with a 50 kW charger, despite a 55 percent larger battery storage capacity.



Even with a 25 percent increase in energy density and the increase in energy storage capacity, the LEAF e+ battery pack is almost the same size and configuration as the pack in the Nissan LEAF. Other than a 5-millimeter increase in overall height (16-inch wheels), the car’s exterior and interior dimensions are unchanged.



Because ownership satisfaction and peace of mind are pivotal for all Nissan LEAF owners, the battery limited warranty of 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first) is standard for all versions.

Nissan Intelligent Driving: innovative ProPILOT Assist features and smooth e-Pedal operation



Playing a leading role in Nissan Intelligent Driving is ProPILOT Assist, an in-lane semi-autonomous driving technology that can automatically adjust the distance to the vehicle ahead, using a speed preset by the driver (between about 18 mph and 62 mph). ProPILOT Assist can also help the driver steer and keep the vehicle centered in its lane. If the car in front stops, ProPILOT Assist can automatically apply the brakes to bring the vehicle to a full halt if necessary. After coming to a full stop, the vehicle can remain in place even if the driver's foot is off the brake. If traffic restarts, the car will resume driving when the driver touches the steering wheel-mounted ProPILOT Assist switch again or lightly presses the accelerator to activate the system. All these functions can reduce stress when driving on the highway in both heavy and fast-moving traffic.



Further enhancing the LEAF’s driving experience is e-Pedal, which allows the driver to start, accelerate, decelerate and stop using only the accelerator pedal.*4 To match the LEAF e+’s additional power and increased mass, Nissan has reprogrammed the e-Pedal software for smoother operation and enhanced pedal feedback, especially for operation in reverse, and for smoother and more rapid deceleration, making it easier to stop the car using e-Pedal, even when backing up.



In addition to ProPILOT Assist and e-Pedal, every LEAF is equipped with advanced safety technologies including Intelligent Lane Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection.

Nissan Intelligent Integration: updated interface, larger display and convenient updates



The new Nissan LEAF links drivers, vehicles and communities through its convenient graphic-based Human Machine Interface. It allows the owner to use the NissanConnect smartphone app to perform tasks such as monitoring the vehicle’s state of charge, scheduling charging to benefit from optimal energy tariffs, finding the nearest charging station, and heating or cooling the car before getting in.



New for the LEAF e+ (on North American and EU models) is a larger, thin-film transistor, full-color 8-inch display, with an updated navigation system that can be linked to a compatible smartphone. The display features smartphone-like operation including swiping, scrolling and tapping. Applications, maps and firmware are updated over the air with the simple touch of a button, instead of having to manually update by USB or at a Nissan dealership.*5



Other new features include Door-to-Door Navigation, which syncs the vehicle’s navigation system with your compatible smartphone for seamless driving and walking directions. The Connections feature allows any of the car’s passengers to quickly and easily connect to a device within the vehicle.*6



Integration goes beyond what’s in the vehicle and now includes Nissan Energy, the company’s existing and future initiatives for Vehicle-to-Grid, Vehicle-to-Building and Vehicle-to-Home connections, generating solar electricity, as well as reusing batteries. With Nissan Energy, LEAF vehicles are part of a larger electric vehicle ecosystem.*2

Sleek, modern design

One of the most eye-catching exterior elements of the new Nissan LEAF is the car’s sleek, streamlined silhouette, which maximizes aerodynamic efficiency. The car’s bold fascia features Nissan’s signature V-Motion grille with blue 3D mesh. The car’s streamlined profile gives it a sporty look, while the rear features a distinctive tail light design.

The LEAF e+ carries over most of the LEAF’s design. Subtle clues to its e+ designation include a revised front fascia with blue highlights and an “e+” logo plate on the underside of the charge port lid.

There will also be a rear trim level badge for U.S. and Canada which will be designated as S PLUS, SV PLUS and SL PLUS.

Like the standard model, the LEAF e+ boasts a spacious, highly functional interior with a quality, high-tech feel. The combination of premium materials throughout the cabin befits a luxury vehicle. Vibrant blue contrast stitching for the steering wheel, seats and instrument panel accentuate the car as a Nissan electric vehicle.

Pricing

North America pricing will be announced closer to on-sale date.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30 percent increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

*1 Based on cumulative sales data from December 2010 to December 2018.

*2 Availability of features and components vary by geographic region.

*3 Targeted range estimates for LEAF S PLUS only; subject to appropriate regulator confirmation. Actual range will vary with trim levels, options and driving conditions; see Customer Disclosure Form for details. Charging capacity may vary based on battery temperature.

*4 Those who prefer conventional driving can still make full use of both the accelerator and brake pedals.

*5 The new navigation system for the European market can also have its software and maps updated via Inter vehicle communication (IVC) systems.

*6 These new features are available on North America and EU models only.

Media contact

Jeff Wandell

EV and Car Communications Manager

(629) 395-7593

jeff.wandell@Nissan-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c9f846e-3680-46bc-b945-528dea02e91b

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.