American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry Honors Doctor Tara Hardin DDS as the 82nd National Recipient of Fellowship Accreditation

Cincinnati’s Dr. Tara Hardin DDS is awarded Fellowship Accreditation from the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) naming her as only the 82nd global recipient of this distinguished classification since 1984.

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), the world’s largest member organization dedicated to the advancement and excellence of comprehensive oral health care, is proud to announce the Fellowship Accreditation of Doctor Tara Hardin DDS (Doctor of Dental Surgery). This distinction designates Dr. Tara Hardin as one of our nation’s top cosmetic dentists and one of only 82 accredited fellows in the entire world since 1984. Fellowship is the highest level of achievement recognized by the AACD in accordance with their mission of education and excellence. This honor confirms Dr. Hardin’s cosmetic dental expertise and her dedication to dental health.





Dr. Tara Hardin DDS is the 82nd recipient of Fellowship Accreditation from the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Hardin is honored as Cincinnati, Ohio's Top Cosmetic Dentist.



Dr. Tara Hardin of Hardin Advanced Dentistry helping patients smile better as Cincinnati's Top Cosmetic Dentist.









Dr. Hardin becomes Cincinnati’s first female cosmetic dentist to receive this degree of achievement and she is only the second cosmetic dentist in the entire Cincinnati region to be so decorated. As a leader in the field of the dental arts, Dr. Tara Hardin is recognized in the top ten percent of all dentists in the nation for continued education, training and technologically advanced treatments. Dr. Hardin’s devotion to countless hours of continuing education for facial aesthetics, cosmetic dentistry and smile designs, along with her artistic skills in cosmetic and general dentistry, give her the ability to create truly beautiful smiles.

In order to earn this honor, Dr. Hardin was required to submit fifty recent cases of life-altering cosmetic dentistry success. These cases were extensively reviewed and evaluated for detail, design, achievement, aesthetics, health impact and clinical excellence by a team of previously honored dentists that serve as members of the Cosmetic Dental Academy. The cases included before and after images, an outline of the dental strategic focus and direction and patient testimonials. AACD Fellowship Chair Bradley J. Olson DDS, FAACD emphasized that “…Accredited Fellow members must complete one of the most rigorous and career altering review programs with evidence-based protocol combined with the assessment of sound clinical judgment. This is truly an outstanding achievement that is a result of hours of work and dedication.”

Dr. Hardin received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Furman University in 1996 and her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from The Ohio State University in 2000. She is a Fellow of The Academy of General Dentistry and an active member of the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association and Cincinnati Dental Society. She has been named Cincinnati’s Top Dentist by both Cincinnati Magazine and Cincy Magazine’s “Top Doc” issues. The Miss Ohio USA and Miss Ohio Teen USA pageants have designated Dr. Hardin as their Official Dentist and smile creator. Visit https://www.hardindental.com/about/dr-tara-hardin/ to learn more about Dr. Tara’s background.

“This fellowship distinction is a credit to my amazing team of dental assistants. Without them this achievement would not be possible,” shared Dr. Hardin. Her elite group of ten team members has an average tenure of 10 years serving with Hardin Dental. Each team member has been hand picked for their talents, education and caring personalities. Hardin Advanced Dentistry’s offices have been located in Mason, Ohio since 1977. Their current office at 5350 Socialville-Foster Road offers a spa-like experience and amenity-filled atmosphere. Due to Dr. Hardin’s official status, artistic abilities and phenomenal cosmetic dentistry skill set, the team at Hardin Dental has served thousands of clients from the Cincinnati region and across the entire United States, including Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz and talk show superstar Bill Cunningham.



About the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (www.AACD.com)

The AACD is the world’s largest non-profit member organization dedicated to advancing excellence in comprehensive oral care. They promote the combination of art and science to optimally improve dental health, aesthetics, and function. Comprised of more than 5,000 cosmetic dental professionals in 80 countries worldwide, the AACD fulfills its mission by offering superior educational opportunities, promoting and supporting a respected accreditation credential, serving as an inviting and user-friendly forum for the creative exchange of knowledge and ideas, and providing accurate and useful information to the public and the profession.

About Hardin Advanced Dentistry (www.HardinDental.com)

Hardin Advanced Dentistry is a family owned, father-daughter dentistry team located in Mason, Ohio. Dr. Tara Hardin provides cosmetic and general dentistry services in a relaxed and welcoming spa-like atmosphere. They specialize in porcelain veneers, implants, teeth whitening, Invisalign and designing the best smile makeovers possible. Dr. Hardin has been named as one of Cincinnati’s Top Dentists and is nationally recognized as a Top Dentist in America. She is now recognized in the top 10% of all cosmetic dental surgeons across the nation with this AACD Fellowship Accreditation.

