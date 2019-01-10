DCP Midstream to Participate in the UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities Conference

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a series of one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities Conference in Park City, Utah on January 15, 2019.



DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

DCP Investor Relations

Irene Lofland

(303) 605-1822

DCP Media Relations

Sarah Sandberg

(303) 605-1626



