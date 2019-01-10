Mercury Systems Announces First Production Shipments of Award-Winning RF Transceiver for Next-Generation Electronic Warfare Applications

Ready for rapid system integration through adoption of the OpenVPX standard architecture

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ) today announced the first production shipments of its rugged SpectrumSeries™ RFM3101 radio frequency (RF) transceiver to a leading supplier of integrated electronic warfare (EW) systems. Mercury’s OpenVPX™ RF transceiver features ultra-wideband frequency conversion with excellent phase noise, high dynamic range and a low spurious output in a compact 3U form factor optimized for future upgradability. This single-channel, microwave transceiver is optimized for demanding, low-latency DRFM applications and includes an optional external LO input to support multichannel, coherent systems that offer best-in-class low spurious performance. In recognition of its high performance and open architecture compliance, the RFM3101 transceiver received a four-star distinction from Military Embedded Systems at the recent 55th Annual Association of Old Crows International Symposium and Convention in Washington, D.C.



/EIN News/ -- Developed as a joint effort across multiple Mercury facilities, this modular RF transceiver features OpenRFM™ frequency conversion blocks to support customization and rapid upgradability. To ensure an efficient production ramp-up, all RFM3101 modules are manufactured and shipped from Mercury’s AS9100D-certified facility in Huntsville, Ala., where advanced automated manufacturing technology minimizes lead time and cost.

While the first production shipments support a broadband electronic attack system, this agile RF transceiver is also ideal for applications including direction finding and spectrum monitoring. As technology evolves to counter future adversarial threats, the OpenRFM design approach enables modifications at the sub-assembly level that improve performance with no changes to the mechanical outline or interface. This combination of multi-application support and upgradability are critical to supporting the U.S. Armed Forces in achieving and maintaining control of the congested and contested electromagnetic spectrum (EMS).

“As new threats emerge across the EMS, next-generation EW technology must not only provide the high performance required for today’s systems, but also support rapid upgrades to maintain future superiority,” said Neal Austin, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Embedded Sensor Processing group. “We are honored to be a key supplier of this advanced technology that enables the long-term control of the EMS, supporting the warfighters of today and tomorrow.”

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury’s solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry’s current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to fiscal 2019 business performance and beyond and the Company's plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export contractor procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

