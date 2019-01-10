Relevium Announces the National Screening of “Weed the People” Movie Across Eight Major Cities

MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“ RLV ”, OTCQB:“ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce the national screening of “Weed the People” across eight Canadian cities on January 15, 2019.



Relevium Technologies, in partnership with Executive Producer Ricki Lake, Director Abby Epstein and Cannakids.org, will be conducting a nation-wide screening of Weed the People, a compelling, emotional and educational film that explores the potential benefits of medical cannabis oils for pediatric applications. The film follows the journey of five families dealing with children suffering from cancer and the introduction of cannabis oil to treat their children following the failure of conventional treatments. The families in the documentary pursue the use of cannabis alongside conventional treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation, revealing thought-provoking outcomes that support further research and exposing the legal contextual hurdles faced by these parents as they pursue lifesaving alternatives for their children.

Relevium Technologies recently announced the exclusive license from Cannakids’ to introduce medical cannabis formulations, SOPs and branding into the Canadian market to pursue pediatric applications and support ongoing research. Tracy Ryan, the CEO of CK Properties and its brand Cannakids, and her family are one of the five families described in the film, which also tells the story of her motivation to enter into the medical cannabis business to support her daughter’s battle against cancer.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium Technologies stated: “The film is an amazing journey into the potential opportunities of complementing traditional treatments for Cancer and other illness in Pediatric patients.” Mr. Useche stated further: “We at Relevium are committed to introduce and further develop these possibilities, which is why we feel everyone should attend the screening of this amazing documentary, a film that not only opens a potential door for hope for patients and their families, but also further validates the legalization of Cannabis in Canada by the Canadian Government and by our prime minister Justin Trudeau.”

Relevium Technologies would like to invite our shareholders, industry leaders, the general public as well as the medical and scientific community to the national screenings which will take place in eight (8) Canadian cities on January 15, 2019 as follows:

Toronto:

January 15th, 2019 @ 7pm

Cineplex Yonge-Dundas and VIP

10 Dundas St E #402, Toronto, ON, M5B 2G9, Canada

Tickets: https://tickets.demand.film/event/6782



Vancouver:

January 15th, 2019 @ 7pm

Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

International Village Mall, Vancouver, BC, V6B 6N9, Canada

Tickets: https://tickets.demand.film/event/6783



Montreal:

January 15th, 2019 @ 7pm

Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin Cinemas

350 Rue Émery, Montréal, QC, H2X 1J1, Canada

Tickets: https://tickets.demand.film/event/6784



Ottawa:

January 15th, 2019 @ 7pm

Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas

SmartREIT, Ottawa, ON, K1V 1J6, Canada

Tickets: https://tickets.demand.film/event/6785



Calgary:

January 15th, 2019 @ 6pm

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas

Eau Claire Market, Calgary, AB, T2P 4R5, Canada

Tickets: https://tickets.demand.film/event/6787



Edmonton:

January 15th, 2019 @ 7pm

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

South Edmonton Common, Edmonton, AB, T6N 1K5, Canada

Tickets: https://tickets.demand.film/event/6786



Winnipeg:

January 15th, 2019 @ 7pm

Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP

2190 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB, R3Y 1S6, Canada

Tickets: https://tickets.demand.film/event/6788



Halifax:

January 15th, 2019 @ 7pm

Cineplex Park Lane

Park Lane Mall, Halifax, NS, B3J 3R4, Canada

Tickets: https://tickets.demand.film/event/6789





Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Abby Epstein and Ricki Lake

The makers of the film, Abby Epstein and Ricki Lake have produced and directed ground-breaking documentaries including "The Business of Being Born", "Sweetening the Pill", "The Mama Sherpas" and now "Weed the People".

Abby Epstein is a film director and producer, and an award-winning play director. Prior to her film work, Abby directed theatre productions of "RENT" and "The Vagina Monologues."

Ricki Lake is an American film actress and television host best known for her starring role in the original movie "Hairspray" and for her daytime talk show, "The Ricki Lake Show" which aired for 11 seasons until 2005. The show returned in 2012 and resulted in Ricki winning an Emmy.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly-traded company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operations of brands and businesses in the Health and Wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX): Based in Orlando, Florida, BGX markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s brands such as Bioganix® are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including such as Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

The Company’s strategy for growing its brands includes expanding its product offering, adding new distribution channels and developing partnerships that add value through exclusive ingredients. BGX is currently testing a complete line of dietary supplements derived from Cannabis with an initial focus on hemp derived, whole plant organic extract rich in CBD (cannabidiol). The product line will be marketed through its brand LeefyLyfe® and will be sold first in Europe and then North America. The Company uses cannabinoids and ingredients that have achieved GRAS status (generally accepted as safe) to create brands that are sold via wholesale channels, retail channels and online distribution.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX): Based in Montreal, Quebec, BCX is an entrepreneurial venture to establish a vertically integrated research based medical cannabis company in the Nutraceutical space.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will be able to apply for and ultimately obtain an ACMPR licence, the proposed business of Biocannabix will develop as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds to develop the Biocannabix business, and that the Company will obtain all requisite regulatory approvals. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed business developments may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche

President and CEO

/EIN News/ -- For more information about this press release:

Tel: +1.888.528.8687

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

Email: investors@releviumcorp.com

Website: www.releviumtechnologies.com

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.