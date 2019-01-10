Profitect to Present on Two Speaking Panel Sessions at NRF 2019 - Retail’s BIG Show & Expo

Profitect CEO to Lead Discussions on Artificial Intelligence and Successful Performance Strategies in Sessions with Senior Retail Executives, Sunday and Monday

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profitect Inc. , the leading prescriptive analytics provider for the retail and CPG industry, today announced the company will be participating in two speaking panel sessions at the 2019 NRF Big Show . The first session, “Executives with 50+ Years’ Experience Talk Successful Enterprise Profit and Performance Strategies” will take place on Sunday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The second session “Success Stories: The Best Artificial Intelligence for Retail to Drive Results Quickly,” will take place on Monday, January 14 at 9:15 a.m. ET. Profitect will also exhibit and hold customer and media meetings at booth #4237 at the renowned retail conference being held at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.



/EIN News/ -- Moderated by Profitect CEO, Guy Yehiav, the speaking sessions will bring together distinguished retail industry experts to discuss how retailers can implement technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and prescriptive analytics to drive results. Session details include:

WHAT: Executives with 50+ Years' Experience Talk Successful Enterprise Profit and Performance Strategies

WHO: Guy Yehiav, Profitect CEO; Andrea Auchterlonie, Auricle Consulting Principal and former Suitsupply executive; Andre Persaud, The AVNP Group, Principal and former Shopko executive; Andrea Weiss, Retail Consulting, Inc. CEO and Cracker Barrel Board member; Laurie Wilson, LW Associates CEO and former Macy’s executive

Panelists will leverage their expertise to discuss the best approach to selecting, implementing and ensuring adoption of technology. Attendees will learn how to make an impact within their organizations with the right technology solution.

WHEN: Sunday, January 13, 11–11:30 a.m. ET

WHERE: Exhibitor Big Ideas Stage 6, Expo Hall, Level 3

WHAT: Success Stories: The Best Artificial Intelligence for Retail to Drive Results Quickly

WHO: Guy Yehiav, Profitect CEO; Chris Adams, VP of Category Management Services at Retail Business Services, an Ahold Delhaize USA company; Brad Eckhart, Columbus Consulting Senior Inventory and Logistics Consultant and former Finish Line executive

Panelists from Ahold Delhaize and Columbus Consulting will discuss success stories and case study use cases of AI and prescriptive analytics in retail. Attendees will learn practical ways to drive sales and margin increases.

WHEN: Monday, January 14, 9:15–9:45 a.m. ET

WHERE: Exhibitor Big Ideas Stage 2, Expo Hall, Level 1

In addition to presenting at booth #4237, Profitect will also be exhibiting and discussing the benefits of the company’s prescriptive analytics solution mobile capabilities in partner Zebra Technologies’ booth #2101.

To learn more about Profitect and prescriptive analytics, visit here . To follow along with the Profitect team, including insights from the show, connect with Profitect on LinkedIn , or follow us on Twitter at @Profitect .

ABOUT PROFITECT

Profitect’s prescriptive analytics solution leverages pattern detection and machine learning to identify opportunities that impact sales and margin. Profitect takes retail and CPG company data and identifies areas for improvement including: inventory accuracy, out of stocks, pricing accuracy, unsellable merchandise, and assortment discrepancies. Profitect customers typically realize a 2-5% increase in sales, better consumer experience, 10-15% basis point margin improvement, and labor productivity improvement within 6 months. To learn more about Profitect visit: www.profitect.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

