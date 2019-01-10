Grande Lakes Orlando Lures Fishermen With Special Programs and Outfitters Day Event

Complimentary Event on January 12th Features Product Demonstrations and Casting Competition

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those who love fishing — or want to learn more about the sport — Grande Lakes Orlando features a variety of fishing programs under the direction of Captain Mark Benson, Director of Fly Fishing.

Enjoy the Florida sun while learning how to fish.





Grande Lakes Orlando ’s Private Waters Guided Fishing Trips offer an exciting angling excursion for Florida strain largemouth bass in one of the resort’s private, 11 stocked and managed lakes and ponds. Guests can choose to fish aboard a Hyde drift boat or explore the resort’s angling options from shore in a specially designed Outfitter’s all-terrain golf cart. No license is required for this exciting catch and release trophy bass fishing adventure. Prices are $70 per hour by boat or $60 per hour by shore.

If perfecting the fly cast is the goal, guests can opt for Fly Casting Instruction with Captain Mark, who introduces the fundamentals and principles of rod loading, line control, and tip path in an easy-to-understand style. Intermediate instruction focuses on double hauling, windy day techniques, fish fighting philosophies, and more, while advanced casters can learn to increase distance, practice specialty casts, and speed casting for moving targets. Private instruction is $75 per hour.

Finally, there is a Four-Hour Fly Fishing Course, which is perfect for anyone wanting to get started with the hobby. Participants enjoy an overview of everything from A-Z in the world of fly fishing and will learn about rods, reels, fly lines, and the basic gear, knot tying, fish identification, habits, biology, and fundamentals of fly casting. The fee is $300 per person and includes lunch.

To get a preview of the fly fishing experiences at Grande Lakes Orlando , the resort is hosting an Outfitters Day on Saturday, January 12, 2019, from noon to 5 p.m. Taking place on the lawn outside The Golf Clubhouse, participants can see product demonstrations for fly rods, spinning rods, reels, lures, clothing, and more and are also invited to partake in a casting competition.

For additional information, visit GrandeLakes.com .

About The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Situated on 500 acres of protected tropical landscape, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes welcomes visitors with impeccable service, luxurious amenities and 18 holes of unparalleled golf. Guests will enjoy views of the gardens, lakes or golf course from their accommodations, which feature personal balconies as well as no fewer than 11 dining destinations that incorporate sustainability and culinary innovation. The 40,000-sq.-ft. spa offers the perfect ending to a day spent in the state-of-the-art fitness center or on the Greg Norman-designed golf course, where innovative programs like the Caddie Concierge and FootGolf complement excellent traditional play. While guests have plenty to explore off-property with theme parks and the Kennedy Space Center close by, they can just as easily make unforgettable memories through the resort’s numerous recreation opportunities. These include kayaking, fishing and eco-tours along Shingle Creek, the Headwaters of the Everglades. For reservations, please call (800) 542-8680, or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/orlando .

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates more than 90 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com , for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation using #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc.

###

Attachment

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Alissa Perez Director of Public Relations 4012 Central Florida Parkway Orlando, Florida 32837 (407) 206-2400 Alissa.Perez@ritzcarlton.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.