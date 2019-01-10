Inventures 2019 Announces International Pitch Competition

Funding, coaching and profile available for innovators from around the world

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALGARY – Alberta Innovates is seeking innovators to participate in an international pitch competition as part of Inventures 2019. Last year, the event represented the single largest source of venture capital in Canada.



Inventures is a global innovation conference in Calgary, Alberta, held June 5-7. It brings together the brightest ideas in emerging technologies that are transforming economies, industries and communities across the globe.



“Inventures is a great opportunity to attract leading start-ups to Alberta, showcase the outstanding support that Alberta provides to innovators, and help local entrepreneurs connect with a global ecosystem of peers,” said Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease. “This event gives top innovators from around the world a jump-start to success, right here in Alberta. It erases the boundaries between innovators and investors, helping to open doors and to open minds.”



Six pitch competition winners receive $10,000 in funding, free registration, and access to professional coaching. They will get exposure to funding organizations, including members of the National Angel Capital Organization, representing over 40 networks comprised of over 3000 Angel investors across Canada.



Another terrific addition to this year’s event is keynote speaker Michele Romanow, a prolific angel investor and panellist on CBC’s Dragon’s Den. Romanow started five companies before her 33rd birthday and is co-founder of Clearbanc, which gave entrepreneurs more than $100 million in funding in 2018. She is the only Canadian on Forbes’ ‘Millennial on a Mission’ list.



There are six categories for pitch session submissions: Building Smarter Cities, Blockchain Breakthroughs, Integrating the Artificial Mind, Feeding a Hungry Planet, Health Systems for a Global Village and Greening a Blue Planet.



Applying to the pitch competition is free, and submissions are due March 15. In 2018, 32 finalists were selected to pitch, and have continued to advance their companies. For example, Sugar Logix has added staff and went on to receive the Nikkei pitch award at AG/SUM Agritech summit in Tokyo.



Alberta is working to attract innovators and provides strong supports to start-ups. Innovators operating in Alberta are eligible for funding and tax credits, as well as supports from organizations like the Alberta Clean Technology Industry Alliance, Innovate Calgary and TEC Edmonton, one of the world’s top incubators.



Innovators can learn more, apply for the start-up pitch event and purchase tickets at the early bird price of $399 here: www.inventurescan.com/registration







Dwayne Brunner Alberta Innovates 780-429-9344 dwayne.brunner@albertainnovates.ca



