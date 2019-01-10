Del Taco Rolls Out Delivery to Los Angeles With Grubhub

Locals can now skip the drive and get their Del Taco favorites delivered straight to their doorstep

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced it recently expanded delivery with Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, to all participating restaurants in the Los Angeles area, with plans to launch delivery system-wide to participating locations in the first quarter of 2019.



/EIN News/ -- “We know how important delivery is to our guests, and with our Grubhub partnership rolling out in Los Angeles, even more loyal fans can enjoy their Del Taco favorites delivered to their doorstep, office or wherever they are,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We pride ourselves on freshness, value and convenience, and are able to take that one step further with the help of Grubhub.”

"Grubhub is thrilled to partner with Del Taco and expand our partnership throughout the LA market,” said Seth Priebatsch, Head of Enterprise Restaurants at Grubhub. “Whether it's the Chicken Street Tacos or Queso Loaded Nachos, we're now able to provide even more guests with their favorites, when they want it, where they want it."

There are several ways that Del Taco fans can order delivery. Guests can visit the Del Taco website and search by location for their nearest restaurant, they can visit the Grubhub website or use the Grubhub app, or they can download The Del App, now available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Guests who download The Del App will instantly receive a coupon for two FREE Del Tacos,** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week.

*By number of units

**Limit one sign-up offer per device. Registration required to access deals. Price and participation may vary.

