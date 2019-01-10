CMS Releases Proposed Notice to Renew URAC’s Medicare Advantage Deeming Authority for Six More Years

URAC Revises Medicare Advantage Accreditation Program as a Stand-Alone Program

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMS published in a proposed notice in the Federal Register on December 26, 2018, announcing that it is considering granting approval of URAC’s renewal application for Medicare Advantage “deeming authority” for a new six-year term. The notice announces a 30-day public comment period, which ends no later than 5 p.m. January 25, 2019.

URAC's Medicare Advantage Accreditation standards are mapped directly to CMS requirements, and recognized by CMS as being in compliance with federal regulatory requirements related to their Part C coverage for:

• Quality improvement

• Antidiscrimination

• Confidentiality and accuracy of enrollee records

• Information on advance directives

• Provider participation rules

URAC’s new Medicare Advantage Accreditation program is a stand-alone accreditation (health plan accreditation not required), featuring a simplified accreditation process, focused standards, reduced compliance burden, and affordable pricing. The accreditation process has been streamlined to shorten the timeline and effort needed for MA organizations to achieve URAC accreditation while easing CMS oversight.

“A Medicare Advantage plan faces a unique regulatory environment that is tailored to address the specific needs of Medicare beneficiaries. URAC’s Medicare Advantage Accreditation is uniquely designed to meet the specific regulatory and population requirements that govern Medicare,” said Aaron Turner-Phifer, Vice President of Government Relations. “Given the significant difference in the regulatory environment governing Medicare Advantage, URAC offers this focused accreditation program as a separate product that makes accreditation an effective compliance tool for organizations offering these plans.”

URAC anticipates having its “deeming authority” promptly approved by CMS, and is accepting applications for Medicare Advantage Accreditation.

