Boston Calling Music Festival Unveils 2019 Lineup, Celebrating its 10th Edition!

TWENTY ONE PILOTS, TRAVIS SCOTT,

and TAME IMPALA TO HEADLINE

Boston Calling Music Festival 2019 lineup









ALSO FEATURING ODESZA, LOGIC, GRETA VAN FLEET,

ANDERSON .PAAK & THE FREE NATIONALS, HOZIER,

JANELLE MONÁE, BRANDI CARLILE, LORD HURON, CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS,

BIG RED MACHINE, AND MANY MORE

THE ANNUAL THREE-DAY FESTIVAL WILL TAKE PLACE AT

THE HARVARD ATHLETIC COMPLEX IN ALLSTON, MA

MAY 24 – MAY 26, 2019

ANNOUNCE DAY TICKETS ARE ON SALE TODAY AT 10:00AM EST

www.bostoncalling.com

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating its 10th edition this year, Boston Calling unveils a lineup of epic proportions – from music to comedy to dance. The internationally acclaimed and locally grown music festival takes place Memorial Day weekend, May 24 – 26, 2019 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA (65 North Harvard Street, Boston). Headlined by Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott, and Tame Impala, Boston Calling 2019 will present more than 55 performances from musicians, bands, and comedians across its four stages. This year, the festival’s indoor arena will also showcase an all-star lineup of comedy, headlined by Michael Che, Jenny Slate, and Fred Armisen. Overall, the lineup boasts seven 2019 Grammy nominees including Anderson .Paak, Janelle Monáe, and Brandi Carlile, who is nominated for six awards. In a unique collaboration, the festival will also bring Boston Ballet, one of the world’s most renowned dance companies, to the festival.

“Since 2013, we’ve had the privilege of bringing fans nine editions of Boston Calling, featuring hundreds of acts: from world-renowned superstars, to Grammy winners and nominees, to local artists on the rise. We love the artists that have been assembled for 2019, and look forward to welcoming back many of our favorites from past editions. With each Boston Calling, we aim to bring the festival to greater heights and this year is no exception,” said Boston Calling Events, LLC (BCE), Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Appel.

Tickets will be available in a tiered pricing structure this year, with lowest priced tickets on sale beginning today, and gradually increasing as the festival draws closer. A limited number of ANNOUNCE DAY GA, VIP and Platinum tickets to Boston Calling are also available today, Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 10:00am EST at www.bostoncalling.com, and will be available for 24 hours or while supplies last. Regular priced Tier 1 tickets will be available after ANNOUNCE DAY tickets sell out.

As Consequence of Sound wrote of last year’s festival, “…Boston Calling felt like a welcome retreat in that it didn’t give you festival burnout while still offering festivalgoers a stacked experience…The mix of rock, rap, electronica, folk, and more are what gives Boston Calling a leg up on its competitors, and the easygoing nature of the festival ground structure and its staff secures a simple time for attendees.”

For its 10th edition, Boston Calling has gone above and beyond to bring together some of the most talented artists the world has to offer. Alt-rock superstars Twenty One Pilots, hip-hop phenom Travis Scott, and the multi-talented psychedelic rockers Tame Impala lead a standout lineup that features Odesza; Logic; Greta Van Fleet; Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals; Hozier; Janelle Monáe; Brandi Carlile; Lord Huron; Sheck Wes; Rainbow Kitten Surprise; Christine and the Queens; Big Red Machine, the exciting and experimental collaboration between musicians Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner of The National; King Princess; Black Star, the hip-hop duo of Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and Talib Kweli; and many more.

Each year, the festival crafts a lineup that celebrates both heavy hitters and breakout stars from the Boston area. This year, local and regional acts include Boston’s own alt-rock favorites Guster; indie-rock band Pile; 2018 Boston Music Awards Pop Artist of the Year, Clairo from Carlisle, MA; and up-and-coming singer-songwriter and current student at Northeastern University, Sidney Gish.

Boston Calling’s comedy and entertainment programming, held indoors at the festival’s arena, will feature several all-star comedians including Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che; the incomparable actress and author, Jenny Slate; former SNL cast member and star of TV’s Portlandia, Fred Armisen; SNL’s Melissa Villaseñor; Marina Franklin; and Boston hometown favorites, Sam Jay and Lamont Price. Celebrated English singer-songwriter and Grammy winner Imogen Heap will take to the arena stage to present a special spoken word performance featuring her groundbreaking Mi.Mu gloves, a revolutionary technology that produces sound by capturing movement and hand gestures. Heap, who most recently released her score for the Harry Potter musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, returns to Boston for the first time in nine years.

Consistently expanding the parameters of what a music festival should offer, Boston Calling has teamed up with one of the most well-respected and beloved dance companies in the world, Boston Ballet, to plan a series of scheduled performances throughout the festival weekend. More details about Boston Ballet’s involvement will be announced in the coming months.

A folder of Boston Calling 2019 artist images and highlight images from the previous nine festivals can be found here .

2019 Music Lineup

Twenty One Pilots

Travis Scott

Tame Impala

Odesza

Logic

Greta Van Fleet

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Hozier

Janelle Monáe

Brandi Carlile

Lord Huron

Sheck Wes

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Christine and the Queens

Big Red Machine

King Princess

Black Star

Guster

Marina

Mitski

Tank and the Bangas

Clairo

Mura Masa

Denzel Curry

Snakehips

Yaeji

Princess Nokia

Chromeo (DJ set)

Snail Mail

Ravyn Lenae

Gang of Youths

Young Fathers

Superorganism

Turnstile

SOB x RBE

Cautious Clay

Shame

Pale Waves

Pile

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Dessa

White Reaper

Sidney Gish

Kilo Kish

Skegss

Sasha Sloan

Naeem

Adia Victoria

Easy Life

2019 Comedy & Entertainment

Michael Che

Jenny Slate

Fred Armisen

Imogen Heap

Boston Ballet

Melissa Villaseñor

Sam Jay

Marina Franklin

Lamont Price

Further details on Boston Calling’s visual art as well as more information about the festival’s food and drink components will be shared in the coming months.

Boston Calling is proud to have Delta Air Lines, Samuel Adams, Miller Lite, JBL, Barefoot Wine, 47 Brand, and Vans as sponsors for this year’s festival.

Tickets: ANNOUNCE DAY Three-Day General Admission, VIP and Platinum VIP Passes are on sale TODAY, January 10, 2019, at 10:00am EST at www.bostoncalling.com .

ANNOUNCE DAY General Admission Three-Day Passes are available for $249; these tickets offer access to more than 55 acts across four stages, admission to all comedy and entertainment in the arena, access to dozens of food vendors, a wide selection of craft beer and wine offerings, an array of fun outdoor games and attractions, sponsor exhibits, and more surprises to be announced. After ANNOUNCE DAY General Admission three-day passes sell out, TIER 1 General Admission three-day tickets will become available immediately for $264 plus fees. Prices will increase slightly as each tier level sells out.

ANNOUNCE DAY VIP Three-Day Passes are available for $599; these offer a dedicated fast pass entrance to the festival, premium viewing areas at each outdoor stage, access to an onsite VIP staff and an exclusive 20,000 square foot VIP Lounge featuring expanded beverage options including a full bar, comfortable lounge seating, and private air-conditioned restrooms. After ANNOUNCE DAY VIP three-day passes sell out, regular Tier 1 VIP three-day tickets will become available immediately for $629 plus fees. Prices will increase slightly as each tier level sells out.

ANNOUNCE DAY Platinum VIP Three-Day Passes are available for $1099; these offer all VIP amenities plus access to a Platinum viewing experience featuring incredible elevated views of the two main stages, a premium food & beverage package that includes a full specially priced bar featuring beer, wine and craft cocktails; complimentary daily gourmet bites throughout the day and complimentary soft drinks, water and other non-alcoholic options; a complimentary on-site parking pass for each day (one pass per transaction) and access to the exclusive gifting suite, featuring complimentary festival and partner merchandise exclusively available to platinum attendees each day. After ANNOUNCE DAY Platinum VIP three-day passes sell out, regular Tier 1 Platinum VIP three-day tickets will become available immediately for $1,129 plus fees. Prices will increase slightly as each tier level sells out.

Getting There: Boston Calling is best accessed by the T on the Red Line’s Harvard Square stop; from there, it is a short walk to the festival’s main entrance. Boston Calling will also be coordinating with taxi and rideshare programs for safe and easy pickup and drop off points. There will also be bike racks available onsite. Onsite parking is available only to Platinum VIP package purchasers.

Boston Calling is produced by Boston Calling Events LLC (BCE) which is owned by Crash Line Productions and The Madison Square Garden Company.

Crash Line Productions is a Boston-based entertainment production company that owns and produces dozens of events each year. Formed in 2012 by Brian Appel and Mike Snow, Boston Calling Events continues to build its event platform around Boston Calling Music Festival.

Boston Calling Events is part of The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

