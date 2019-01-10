Consolidated Communications Works with AT&T to Reach New Residential Internet Services Customers in Northern New England

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it has joined forces with AT&T* to give customers more ways to order Consolidated Communications’ residential Internet service by offering it through AT&T’s call centers and more than 50 retail stores throughout Northern New England.



/EIN News/ -- “We’re delighted to work with an industry leader like AT&T to bring best-in-breed offerings to our mutual customers,” said Rob Koester, vice president of product management, consumer services at Consolidated Communications. “As customer relationships continue to evolve, it is vital that we recognize the value of expanding our sales channel with strategic alliances.”

Customers who purchase Consolidated Communications Internet service at speeds up to 1 Gig through AT&T will receive the same high-quality Internet services and features as customers buying directly through Consolidated Communications. Additionally, DIRECTV satellite customers who bundle their DIRECTV service and Consolidated Communications Internet service through this program may be eligible for an additional monthly credit on their DIRECTV service for 12 months provided they meet certain requirements.

Consolidated Communications is responsible for the installation, maintenance, billing and customer service relationship with customers who order service through AT&T – just as if the customer ordered directly through Consolidated Communications.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning 38,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the best network according to America’s biggest test.** We’re building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW , we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews .

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes crowd sourced studies.

Media Contact:

Kate Rankin, Consolidated Communications

207.535.4122, kate.rankin@consolidated.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.