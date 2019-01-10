New AdvoLogix Case and Matter Management Product Release Improves Productivity and Major Legal Processes at Firms and Legal Departments

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based law practice and legal matter management solutions, today announced that its new fall 2018 product release is available and contains many changes that are designed to help law firms and legal departments gain efficiencies, improve processes and reduce risk across the lifetime of a case or matter. Most significantly, this version contains new features will improve both matter intake and legal hold processes at law firms and in legal departments.



“There are so many processes at firms and legal departments that are ripe for improvement. It is our mission at AdvoLogix to apply increasingly innovative technology to help these organizations better manage their cases and matters – and, in fact, their businesses – so they can improve service delivery, manage risk and do more with less,” said Jonathan Reed, CEO of AdvoLogix.



Within the past year, AdvoLogix identified several processes in dire need of improvement at legal organizations and attacked these inefficiencies with the company’s software development resources. Platform updates have addressed: client and matter intake, project management, business processes, calendar and schedule management and conflicts checking. This latest release addresses the legal hold process and adds additional enhancements to the intake process.



AdvoLogix improves the legal hold process with several new time-saving and compliance features. One prominent new feature gives users the ability to quickly manage their pending legal hold acknowledgments. A new Legal Hold History view allows organizations to centrally manage recent legal hold acknowledgment activity. New email templates allow users to customize all legal hold correspondence, including the original notification, the reminder and the removal (from legal hold) notice, among many other legal hold process improvements.



New client, case and matter intake has been improved with features that will save time and reduce errors during intake and throughout the lifetime of a case. Forms now can capture lists of information related to intake. Supported are the ability to upload files, add comments or attach other related records during the intake process while prompting for specific information based on the user’s prior responses. Forms are reusable and easily modifiable for rapid response to new intake demands.



AdvoLogix included several other productivity-enhancing updates to current features, including:

Case/matter participant management Timeline management Calendars and scheduling Document management Billing and timekeeping



This release also included integration with CalendarRules ( http://www.advologix.com/advologix-enhances-productivity-and-workflow-functionality-with-new-calendarrules-integration/ ), which AdvoLogix announced in November. The entire list of new features and enhancements can be found here: http://www.advologix.com/advologix-fall-18-release/ .



Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms and general counsel automate unique business processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter with @AdvoLogix.

