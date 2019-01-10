Independent Research Firm Recognizes GoodData as a Strong Performer in Enterprise Insight Platforms

GoodData earns highest-possible score in product vision criteria of independent research report

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData® , the leader in actionable insights, today announced that it has been rated as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Insight Platforms, Q1 2019, giving it the highest possible score in the criteria of Product Vision.

Forrester defines an Enterprise Insight Platform as “An integrated set of data management, analytics, and development tools that provide a general, enterprise-class platform for building systems of insight” and states that “firms want to build systems of insight, but data growth and technology complexity make that difficult. To help their firms accelerate, CIOs are turning to vendors that unify insight team experiences with integrated, easy-to-use, and flexible tools.”



“We’re honored to participate in Forrester’s Enterprise Insight Platform,” said GoodData CEO, Roman Stanek. “I believe that the report is a testimony to enterprises demanding easy to use closed-loop systems to deliver insights that everyday business users can take advantage of. We are proud to play a role in delivering relevant and timely insights with the GoodData Enterprise Insights Platform.”



“GoodData's insight platform offering is an appropriate choice for firms that need to develop and manage many visual insight applications and insight-driven data products at scale,” the report states. “In addition, it has modernized its architecture, making it more open, cross-cloud portable, and easier to tune for high performance across large, distributed deployments.” In addition, GoodData received Forrester’s highest rating — 5 out of 5 — in the Product Vision criteria.

GoodData helps customers solve critical business problems and recognize real business value within 8 to 12 weeks of the first use case. GoodData is focused on bringing relevant and actionable insights to empower the business user and then scaling quickly to all front-line employees.



“I am pleased with Forrester’s evaluation of GoodData,” said Stanek. “I believe being evaluated alongside the included tech giants is validation of GoodData’s market positioning and platform.”

About GoodData

GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.



More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn.



