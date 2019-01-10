Daxor Corporation Announces Acquisition of BVA-100® Blood Volume Analyzer to Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wisconsin

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces that Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau Wisconsin has acquired a BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer.

Best known for its world-class cardiovascular program, Aspirus Wausau Hospital also provides leading edge cancer, trauma, women’s health, and spine and neurological care. Aspirus Wausau Hospital is the flagship of the Aspirus system that serves patients in 14 counties across northern and central Wisconsin, as well as the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It is licensed for 325 beds and staffed by 350 physicians in 35 specialties.

The hospital is continually recognized nationally for the level of care it provides. Aspirus Wausau Hospital has earned high quality ratings or awards from prominent quality agencies such as HealthGrades, Thomson Reuters, Truven Health, Becker’s Hospital Review, Mission: Lifeline® and U.S. News & World Report.

“We look forward to partnering with Aspirus Hospital to integrate blood volume analysis as standard of care by providing clinicians with rapid, accurate and actionable information to inform better treatment strategies not only in heart failure, but in a wide variety of surgical and medical conditions,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “Objective measurement of volume status and composition enables individualization of treatment to ensure better outcomes for patients and better quality of life.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company. We manufacture the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, the only clinically available, rapid and accurate diagnostic to provide rapid direct measurement of a patient’s blood volume. We believe that the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer has the potential to transform therapy in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions. It is our goal, working in conjunction with hospitals and clinics, to achieve that possibility. Ultimately the company’s mission is to help hospitals and physicians incorporate Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic to significantly improve the quality of patient care. For more information please visit our website at http://www.daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

