Thunder Energies (TNRG) Advances the Development of new Clean Nuclear Energies

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Energies Corporation (OTC:TNRG) announces the publication by a refereed journal of the experimental confirmation by two U. S. spectroscopic laboratories of new means for the production of clean nuclear energies presented in the publication: R. M. Santilli, "Apparent Experimental Confirmation of Pseudoprotons and their Application to New Clean Nuclear Energies, International Journal of Applied Physics and Mathematics Volume 9, Number 2, 2019" http://www.santilli-foundation.org/docs/pseudoproton-verification-2018.pdf .



Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, Thunder Energy Chief Scientist states: "I founded and provided most of the financial support to date via personal funds for the industrial development of cutting edge, American technologies whose basic theoretical research had been completed prior to the organization of the Company.



We have already reported various times the initiation of production and sale of our Directional Neutron Source intended for the detection of nuclear material that can be concealed in suitcases and containers, the detection of precious metals in mining operations, and other industrial applications ( http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Za.pdf ).



The above quoted scientific paper presents experimental evidence from two laboratories on the fact that the same Directional Neutron Source, in addition to the synthesis of the neutron from the hydrogen, also synthesizes a new particle called the pseudoproton which, being negatively charged, is attracted by nuclei, thus permitting the development of a basically new form of clean nuclear energy discussed in details in the PubRelCo interview https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pubrelco-interviews-sir-ruggero-m-085100542.html.



By keeping in mind that our Government has spent billions of dollars in the failed search for new nuclear energies in the past seventy five years, at both low and high energies, the quoted scientific publication and the decades of preceding works quoted therein, qualify Thunder Energies Corporation for Federal Research Grants. Additionally, the above research has stimulated considerable interest in American and foreign corporations currently seeking "new" out of the old box means to achieve the much-needed new clean energies. These premises set the foundation.



