Shital Mars CEO of Progressive Care Inc. Garners Coverage in Authority Magazine as a Hero of the Opioid Crisis

MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced that it has garnered media coverage in Authority Magazine as a hero of the opioid crisis.



/EIN News/ -- “I am honored to be recognized in Authority Magazine as a hero of the opioid crisis, something I am so passionate about fighting,” said S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care Inc. “Progressive Care strives to put patients first by offering the best alternatives to opioid medications and by making the process to attain these medicines seamless and affordable.”

In an interview titled Heroes Of The Opioid Crisis , published December 27, 2018 in Authority Magazine Mars discusses how she would like to a see a bill that limits the extent to which a patient can be denied coverage for necessary medications.

In the piece, Mars writes: “We are fighting for non-opioid treatments for pain to be routinely covered by insurance. Today insurance companies are restricting benefits to the point where a patient can no longer get coverage for outpatient pain management solutions other than prescription grade ibuprofen, or Tylenol. There are also many plans that will cover the opioid treatment after Tylenol has been tried, but not cover a similar in cost non-opioid treatment. This needs to change. We need to recognize that pain is subjective and no two pain patients are the same. We need to have all of the options available to treat patients with pain and cost needs to stop being the primary concern.”

Progressive Care has remained committed to fighting the opioid epidemic by continuing to educate their community. The company believes that more education for doctors about pain management and more education for patients on practical health care at home leads to a better understanding to how our bodies work and therefore what we need to live a healthful life.

The recent media coverage comes after the company’s efforts to provide its network with more healthcare informational resources through PharmCo Pharmacy . Additional commentary from Progressive Care’s CEO about the company and industry as a whole can be found on the Progressive Care blog and PharmCo blog .

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

