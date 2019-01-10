Nova LifeStyle Announces Forty Percent Las Vegas Market Showroom Expansion in 2019

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. ( NVFY ), a leading U.S.-based, innovative designer and distributor of premium quality, modern LifeStyle home products that has been in business for more than 26 years, is pleased to announce the Company’s major brand Diamond Sofa will make significant expansion at its Las Vegas showroom in 2019.



In anticipation of significant sales increases at the upcoming Winter Las Vegas Market 2019, Diamond Sofa will expand its showroom (Building B, #746) by 40% in total square footage.

The Winter 2019 Market marks Diamond Sofa’s largest and most diverse product expansion in its over 26 year history, encompassing all product categories including living room upholstery, beds, dining, and table collections. Visit www.novalifestyle.com for updated product photos.

The Las Vegas Market is a major furniture tradeshow hosted by the International Market Center in Las Vegas twice annually. In 2018, the Market saw at least a 13% increase in overall buyer attendance.

This latest expansion marks the second showroom expansion for Diamond Sofa within the last two years, driven by the Company’s increasing line-up of trendsetting and innovative lifestyle goods as demanded by a growing base of discerning, style-conscious clientele spanning both domestically and internationally.

The Company looks forward to its continued business expansion in 2019.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., a NASDAQ Global Market listed company headquartered in California, is a fast growing, innovative designer and distributor of modern LifeStyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining rooms, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedrooms, and various accessories in matching collections. Nova's products are made in the US, Europe, and Asia that include LifeStyle brands such as Diamond Sofa, Nova QwiK, and Bright Swallow International. Nova's products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs appeals to middle and upper middle-income consumers in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and other regions worldwide. Visit Nova LifeStyle’s website at www.NovaLifeStyle.com .

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nova LifeStyle, Inc.

info@novalifestyle.com

1 702 606 6822



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.