Canada House Partners with HelloMD to Increase Practitioner Availability and Provide Convenience to Medical Cannabis Patients

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada House Clinics Inc., a division of Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:CHV) (“Canada House”) and HelloMD, a leading online cannabis telehealth company are pleased to announce a new medical cannabis partnership that supports Canada House’s 2019 growth through expanded access to practitioner-led advice.



Canada House Clinics will deploy HelloMD’s white-label telehealth platform to supplement its own practitioner's services and telemedicine capabilities. The turnkey and on-demand nature of the HelloMD offering will allow Canada House Clinics to handle growth spikes when patient demands exceed its own internal practitioner supply and also take advantage of HelloMD evening and weekend availability.

“Canada House is committed to helping Canadians interested in improving their health with cannabinoid therapy,” said Canada House CEO Chris Churchill-Smith. “This partnership with HelloMD allows us to expand and better manage our practitioner support for our patients, while we continue to work with the medical community, insurers, and governments to improve the medical cannabis program for all Canadians.”

Canada House patients using this option are greeted by a co-branded landing page on the HelloMD platform and by HelloMD’s patient support team prior to being connected with a licenced practitioner. Qualifying patients are immediately returned to Canada House and its team of educators to facilitate the patients’ cannabis purchasing decisions.

“Given Canada House’s reputation, especially its unique strengths in serving the nation’s military veterans, we are honoured they have chosen HelloMD as an on-demand provider of online practitioner consults,” said HelloMD’s SVP of Business Development, Larry Lisser. “We pride ourselves in assisting our partners to streamline the experience they offer patients and in doing so, help them to cost-efficiently expand their operations.”

About Canada House Wellness Group Inc:

Canada House is an experienced, integrated medical cannabis company providing patient-specific cannabinoid therapy products and services through its clinics and licensed producer. Canada House is the parent company of Canada House Clinics Inc., Knalysis Technologies and Abba Medix Corp. For more information, please visit www.canadahouse.ca or www.sedar.com .

About HelloMD:

HelloMD has facilitated more than 100,000 virtual consults between medical cannabis patients and licensed practitioners. The company’s white-label solutions enable third parties to quickly deploy a turnkey telehealth solution, complete with the technology, practitioners and support personnel required to improve their own patient onboarding processes.

