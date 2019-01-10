VitalHub Announces Licensing Deal of VH LTC Mobile App to the Elliott Community

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the sale of its VH LTC solution to the Elliott Community, a long-term care home and retirement living residential facility based in Guelph, Ontario.



/EIN News/ -- The VH LTC mobile app will allow Elliott Community front line care givers to become truly mobile, providing fingertip access to what used to be manual paper forms, schedules, task lists, etc., integrating smartphone and tablet technology into clinical workflow and providing the ability to document and record critical resident information at the point of care.

VH LTC was created in conjunction with the MaRS Solution Lab and the Ministry of Govt. and Consumer Services, as part of an experimental program launched in 2016 in Ontario called “Procurement by Co-Design.” The program enables the public sector to partner with innovative technology and service vendors to collaboratively create innovative, impactful solutions to pressing and complex healthcare challenges.

VitalHub and Trinity Village were one of four procurement grant winners selected from among 17 competing teams in the 2017 cohort; and were selected to design a mobile app for Long-Term Care frontline staff. The result was the creation of the VH LTC solution, which has been running at Trinity Village, a not-for-profit organization with 150 Long-Term Care beds.

“The Elliot Community joins the growing VH-LTC community. We are continuing to add homes in the Ontario region for this solution and would like to welcome Elliott Community as our newest customer,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub.

“We are pleased to be partnering with VitalHub,” said Michelle Karker, CEO of Elliott Community. “This technology will create efficiencies in workload for the front-line staff, improve the accuracy of data collection and in turn improve overall resident care.”

ABOUT ELLIOTT COMMUNITY

For over 100 years, The Elliott Community has provided various levels of care to citizens of Guelph and area and is the City of Guelph’s Long-Term Care Home. The Elliott Community is Guelph’s only not-for-profit residence for seniors offering 5 levels of care and accommodation; Long-term care, Life lease units, Retirement Suites, Retirement Plus Suites and Respite and Convalescent Care.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops and supports mission-critical information systems in the Social Service, Mental Health (Child, Youth and Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health and Hospital sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, and Web-Based Assessment, Client Management and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore innovation hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the share consolidation proposal, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com



